Von Miller Arrest Warrant Issued, NFL Star Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend

Von Miller is the subject of an arrest warrant in Dallas after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman. According to police, the incident occurred yesterday around 11am. Furthermore, police responded to a "major disturbance call" with reports of an argument between Miller and the woman becoming physical. Miller, who currently plays for Buffalo, reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point," Miller's team said in a statement. Miller is originally from DeSoto, a town about 15 miles south of Dallas. He is currently on a bye week following the Bills' Sunday night loss to the Eagles. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Ex-NFLer Accused Of Rape

However, Miller isn't the only NFLer under fire at the moment. Marcellus Wiley, the former Dallas Cowboy and ESPN analyst, was named as the defendant in a troubling lawsuit last week. An Ivy League professor alleges that Wiley "raped her multiple times in her dorm room" while they were both attending Columbia in 1994. “[Wiley’s] actions were intentionally designed to cause plaintiff severe emotional distress or were taken with reckless disregard of the significant and/or substantial probability of causing plaintiff severe emotional distress,” the lawsuit reads. Furthermore, the victim alleges that she attempted to report Wiley at the time but was rebuffed by school administrators. The victim claimed administrators "expressed a fondness for Wiley" and tried to convince her that "the event was a misunderstanding".

At the time, Wiley was placed on "academic probation" for "poor grades". However, more students would come forward with similar allegations about Wiley, but none of the accusations went anywhere. As a result, Columbia is also named in the suit for their “callous, negligent, reckless and deceptive response to, and handling of, plaintiff’s and other students’ allegations was an unconscionable revictimization of the plaintiff, which caused psychological injuries, financial and academic damages.”

