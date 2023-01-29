Rising Dallas, Texas MC BigXthaPlug just dropped “Primetime,” a grand and heavy-hitting cut of Southern hip-hop. While Big X isn’t topping charts, he’s making noise online and garnering millions of views from his pure talent. Moreover, this new track mixes a lot of sounds together for a uniquely hype and triumphant vibe.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 17: BigXthaPlug performs onstage at ‘Earn Your Leisure & UnitedMasters Present #earnyourmasters Music Showcase’ during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW)

However, you may be surprised at the Plug’s background. He’s nicknamed “The Biggest Stepper” (but who’s Mr. Morale?) and was a star football player from his childhood to his freshman year of college. Then, he faced some trouble during that time that caused him to shift gears. Afterwards, his mixtape Back from the Dead and singles like “Big Stepper,” Mr. Trouble,” “Safehouse,” and “Texas” bolstered his musical profile. His most recent efforts nabbed him cosigns from Bun B, Erykah Badu, and Shaq.

Also, the MC named “Primetime” after Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. Much like that status, this track feels victorious and epic while still being enjoyable and hard-hitting trap. What’s more is that the instrumental prowess on this track really makes it stand out above all. Moreover, the saxophone that opens the track is gorgeous and classy, clashing creatively with the drum pattern that follows.

Meanwhile, grand hits of strings and subtle swells elevate the track to a more dramatic level every now and then. Most interestingly, however, that contrast between classy and punchy even adds rock into the mix. During some parts of the verses and chorus, you can hear an electric guitar wail away atmospherically in the background. Also, some muffled acoustic kicks give the track tense percussion in its build-ups.

Still, what did you think of BigXthaPlug’s latest single, “Primetime”? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and peep some notable lyrics from the track down below. Also, if you haven’t heard the song yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service. As always, check back in with HNHH for the latest great music releases of the week.

Quotable Lyrics

Take some lessons, I’ll teach you lil’ boys how to trap,

I just started this s**t and my face on the map,

We’ve been runnin’ through packs, steady runnin’ up laps,

If you got B.O.A., come and get your s**t tapped