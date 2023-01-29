Damar Hamlin spoke on camera recently for the first time since his emergency incident during a game. While he already updated fans on his state a couple of times, a new Instagram video shares his appreciation. Overall, the Buffalo Bills safety gave a touching statement on his well-being.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

After he sat down in front of a camera, Hamlin graced fans with his voice for the first time in a while.

Damar Hamlin’s Statement

“Now that my brothers have closed out a strong winning season,” he began. “As I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it’s finally a good time to share a few things. I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self. Mentally, physically, even spiritually, it’s just been a lot to process. But I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that’s just been coming in my way.

Thankful for all the GENUINE love, thoughts & prayers from all across the world.. y’all will hear from me soon! 3️⃣🫶🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 24, 2023

“What happened to me on Monday Night Football I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world. I’m able to give it to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream. That’s always been what I stood for and what I’ll continue to stand for.”

Later, the Bills star went on to thank the medical teams at the Bills organization, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and Buffalo General Hospital. Also, he thanked his mom, dad, little brother, and friends and family for their unwavering presence. While Hamlin processed a lot in a short time, he thanked people from every corner of his recovery. Moreover, he thanked his teammates, NFL fans, and many others.

