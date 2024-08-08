Fat Joe Talks Controversy Surrounding Him Getting The Key To New York City

The legend is getting rewarded for his work in the community he calls home.

On August 20, Mayor Eric Adams will present Fat Joe with the key to New York City. According to him, not everybody is happy about the decision. The Bronx legend posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday announcing that he will receive the honor on August 20 in Orchard Beach, just a few minutes from where he grew up. Joe is also scheduled to perform a free concert at the celebratory event. In a video posted after the announcement, Joe explained that people have already criticized his ceremonial key, despite his legendary status in the New York rap scene.

"I get the key to the city the 20th and, boy, was that a hard one. Hip-hop got a black eye," he said in his video. "The mayor and his crew, his right-hand girl, got me the key to the city. Everybody was a little upset," Joe said. "But I don’t know another guy who keeps it realer with the streets of New York than Fat Joe, who feeds more people, opens more businesses. I don’t know what to tell you guys." However, Joe did not go into more detail than that.

Read More: Fat Joe Essential Songs

Fat Joe To Receive Key To The City

Of course, Fat Joe isn’t the first rapper to receive the key to the city. Mayor Eric Adams faced widespread calls earlier this year to revoke Diddy’s key to the city. The calls came after a video of him brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016 leaked. The disgraced mogul received the award in 2023. After condeming the attack and discussing the matter with his team, Adams rescinded the honor in June, making Diddy the first person to lose the key to NYC.