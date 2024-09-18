Diddy's Life Is In Serious Jeopardy, According To Former MDC Warden

Diddy is currently in the Special Housing Unit of the MDC, according to sources tied to this ongoing case.

Diddy is currently in one of the most dangerous and "horrific" detention centers in the United States. After his first bail package was denied --it includes selling his and his mother's Miami homes, as well as being under a watchful eye at all times-- he was admitted into the MDC in Brooklyn. The Metropolitan Detention Center is constantly dealing with some sort of issues, with some being graver than others. According to Yahoo! News, they include "rampant violence, dreadful conditions, severe staffing shortages and the widespread smuggling of drugs and other contraband, some of it facilitated by employees". At the same time, they say they’ve been subject to nearly perpetual lockdowns and have been barred from leaving their cells for visits, calls, showers or exercise.

Additionally, "perpetual lockdowns" are a commonality, as well as not being allowed to leave their cells for "visits, calls, showers or exercise". However, easily the most harrowing is the number of suicides and general deaths at the MDC. Cameron Lindsay, a former warden from the detention center, tells TMZ that all of the former, especially the latter, are things Diddy should be extremely wary of. Lindsay says that other inmates see killing certain criminals as a "badge of honor". The music mogul fits into that mold based on status alone, but also due to the scarring allegations.

Warden Details What Diddy Will Expect At The MDC In Brooklyn

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

Its why Diddy is currently being housed in the Special Housing Unit of the MDC. It's a sector that keeps people like Diddy away from general prison mates. Lindsay also reveals that he won't have a lot of access overall. That means one hour of rec time, three shows per week, three 1,800 calorie meals of varying freshness, and more. Furthermore, family and friends will have less time to see Diddy in comparison to his legal team. There's also a commissary with available goods such as food, clothing, and some technology. Overall, the embattled star is going to have rough living conditions, to say the least.