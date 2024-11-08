Taxstone Receives Yet Another Prison Sentence Over Troy Ave Shooting Case

Troy, on the other hand, was released from jail in August of this year.

Taxstone continues to find trouble in his case for the Troy Ave shooting, for which a court convicted him for fatally shooting the rapper's bodyguard, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter. A New York court had already sentenced him to 35 years in prison last year for state charges involving first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. For those unaware, the whole situation occurred in NYC's Irving Plaza back in 2016. Multiple injuries resulted from this. Now, the media personality, real name Daryl Campbell, faces a new sentence, and this one's reportedly federal. The news comes from court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop.

Per this source, a judge sentenced Taxstone to 115 months in prison (roughly ten years) on Monday (November 4). This is over federal gun charges including being a person with a felony history in possession of a firearm and receiving a gun via in-state commerce. Furthermore, Judge Lorna Schofield ruled that he must serve his new federal sentence in concurrence with his state-related sentence. "Daryl Campbell used a firearm to target his rival, which led to loss of a life and serious injuries to innocent bystanders," Alvin Bragg, Manhattan's District Attorney, stated. "Gun violence cannot... address conflict. The toll of guns continues to be staggeringly high and it is horrific that a night out at a concert ended tragically."

Troy Ave, Taxstone's Enemy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Troy Ave attends Sprinklez New York Takeover on December 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

As for Troy Ave, he's now a free man as of August of this year after a few months in prison for his actions during the shooting. He consistently mocked Taxstone over this whole case and especially over his prison sentence. The rapper even testified against him in court, something that the media personality claimed he filled with lies. "Half the stuff... Troy Ave [said] is a complete lie to protect himself from going to jail," he alleged.