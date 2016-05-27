troy ave shooting
- MusicTroy Ave Tells Fans He Is Going To Serve Prison Sentence Over Deadly 2016 ShootingThe Brooklyn rapper is turning himself in and little details are known about his sentence. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTroy Ave Speaks On Having To Go To Jail, Gives Graphic Details Of Taxstone ShootingTroy Ave spoke to Nick Cannon about the Irving Plaza shooting in 2016, and lamented the fact he still has to go to jail on Instagram even if he won against rival Taxstone in court.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTroy Ave Threatens TaxstoneAlthough the New York rapper threatened to expose Taxstone's lies, he said it would end up costing him more money if he sued him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefWack 100 & Maino Get Into Screaming Match Over Troy Ave's ChainWack 100 and Maino had very strong words for each other.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeTroy Ave Drops New Taxstone Diss Track "Black Church"Taxstone will face 15 to life if convicted of second-degree murder.By Sabrina Morris
- MusicTroy Ave Seemingly Compares Himself To Jay-Z Testifying In CourtThe New York rapper also posted a lengthy message concerning his testimony in a murder trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTroy Ave & Taxstone Beef Over Testifying In TrialTheir beef started when the former podcaster seemed to call Ave a "bozo" on Twitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTaxstone & Troy Ave Will Face Off In Court This March Following Trial Date Change: ReportThe now-infamous Irving Plaza shooting from 2016 will finally be argued in court starting in March 2020.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeTroy Ave Explains Perceived Hypocrisy In Taxstone SituationTroy Ave speaks on the hypocrisy in the perception of the Irving Plaza shooting case. By Aron A.
- MusicTroy Ave Has Been Released From The HospitalBrooklyn rapper Troy Ave must be feeling blessed today.By hnhh
- Music50 Cent Visits Troy Ave In Hospital Following Shooting50 Cent is loyal to Troy Ave.By hnhh
- NewsTroy Ave's Court Date Pushed Back As He Undergoes Surgery For Shooting Himself In The LegTroy Ave was supposed to appear in court yesterday, though his trial commencement date has been delayed while he's still in the hospital recovering from surgery for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. By Angus Walker
- NewsSlim Thug Responds To Troy Ave Shooting Footage: "This Not Belly!"Slim Thug responds to the footage showing Troy Ave opening fire in an NYC concert venue. He has since clarified that he meant no disrespect to Troy Ave or anyone else involved. By Angus Walker