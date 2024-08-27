Troy Ave Gifted New Lamborghini After Being Released From Prison: Watch

The rapper is finally home.

Troy Ave is home. The rapper was released from Riker's Island on August 26. And his team made sure there was plenty to celebrate. The rapper was handed $2 million and a brand new Lamborghini. The whole exchange was recorded and posted on social media. Troy Ave was thrilled. His face may be covered in the videos, but his body language was loud and clear. The first post sees Troy Ave holding a clear bag filled with bills.

The second post, however, sees the rapper posing for a photo with his bag and his new car. One of the photos that were taken made its way to Troy Ave's Instagram. He posted the celebratory image with the caption: "Ya boi home!". The rapper has good reason to be grateful. He was originally given a year long sentence. Troy Ave's attorney, John B. Stella, however, was able to appeal the sentence. Stella argued that Ave should have months taken off the sentence due to the fact that he served time while awaiting trial. "Under the law he must serve 8 months to satisfy that sentence," the attorney wrote. "Since he previously spent almost 2 months in jail before he made bail, the remaining balance of time he must serve is a little over 6 months."

Troy Ave Served His Time At Riker's Island

Ave was sentenced to prison due to the role he played in a 2016 shooting. The 2016 incident took place at Irving Plaza in New York City, and claimed the life of Ave's bodyguard, Ronald 'Banga' McPhatter. The other man involved in the shooting, podcaster Taxstone, was also locked up. He was not as fortunate however. Taxstone was found guilty of manslaughter. He was also charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. He was subsequently sentenced to 35 years. Troy Ave talked about the incident on Instagram prior to his sentencing.