DJ Akademiks Ruthlessly Taunts Taxstone Over New Charges

BY Caroline Fisher 909 Views
DJ Akademiks Taunts Taxstone Crime News
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
Taxstone is currently behind bars serving a 35-year sentence for the fatal shooting of Troy Ave's bodyguard.

Earlier this week, Taxstone was hit with some new charges from behind bars. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, he's accused of smuggling contraband into the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. If convicted, this could reportedly add up to ten years to the personality's existing sentence. Of course, the situation has sparked a response from his longtime foe DJ Akademiks. He took to X today to weigh in, and unsurprisingly, he has very little sympathy.

"THIS BUM A** N***A WAS BEHIND BARS THREATENING BIG AK," he wrote alongside a headline about Taxstone's latest legal woes. "REVENGE IS A DISH SERVED COLD!" The two of them have been at odds for quite some time. Before getting locked up, Taxstone frequently went after DJ Akademiks. Allegedly, he even threatened him amid his prison stay. For this reason, it appears that Taxstone potentially facing even more time incarcerated is good news to Ak.

Why Is Taxstone In Jail?

Back in 2023, Taxstone was convicted of fatally shooting Troy Ave's 33-year-old bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter and injuring three others at a T.I. concert in 2016. Authorities believe the shooting was allegedly connected to his beef with the rapper. He was found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Billboard.

A few months later, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison. “Daryl Campbell used a firearm to target his rival, which led to loss of a life and serious injuries to innocent bystanders,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said shortly after the sentencing. “Gun violence cannot be used as a way to address conflict. The toll of guns continues to be staggeringly high and it is horrific that a night out at a concert ended tragically.” 

