DJ Akademiks Ruthlessly Taunts Taxstone Over New Charges

Earlier this week, Taxstone was hit with some new charges from behind bars. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, he's accused of smuggling contraband into the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. If convicted, this could reportedly add up to ten years to the personality's existing sentence. Of course, the situation has sparked a response from his longtime foe DJ Akademiks. He took to X today to weigh in, and unsurprisingly, he has very little sympathy.

"THIS BUM A** N***A WAS BEHIND BARS THREATENING BIG AK," he wrote alongside a headline about Taxstone's latest legal woes. "REVENGE IS A DISH SERVED COLD!" The two of them have been at odds for quite some time. Before getting locked up, Taxstone frequently went after DJ Akademiks. Allegedly, he even threatened him amid his prison stay. For this reason, it appears that Taxstone potentially facing even more time incarcerated is good news to Ak.

Why Is Taxstone In Jail?

Back in 2023, Taxstone was convicted of fatally shooting Troy Ave's 33-year-old bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter and injuring three others at a T.I. concert in 2016. Authorities believe the shooting was allegedly connected to his beef with the rapper. He was found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Billboard.