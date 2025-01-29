Diddy's Alleged "Freak-Offs" Detailed By Male Sex Worker In Latest Exposé

Diddy and his legal team have claimed that the disgraced music industry veteran has become a changed-man in the years that followed his 2016 physical altercation with Cassie; however, according to a new exposé from Rolling Stone, several sources for the outlet allege that's not the case. The piece contains interviews with a number of the Bad Boy mogul's alleged accusers, former associates and more. It arrives as Diddy remains behind bars while awaiting trial for charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty.

One person to speak with the outlet was a male sex worker who claims he was hired for several alleged freak offs. Going by the pseudonym, Nathan, the man explained how he was paid thousands to appear at "lavish" hotels where the alleged depravity ensued. “He would pretend to leave the room but, like, go around the corner and crawl in the room on the floor and peek around the corner or use the mirrors,” Nathan said. “Really creepy sh*t, obviously. Because it’s, like, your girlfriend. Why do you even have to do that?”

He also gave some insight into Diddy's alleged drug use. “I used to think it was insane — this guy would sniff things and black out for 30 minutes. He’d sniff a lot of ketamine and kind of black out in the middle. Puff has been super rich for decades. He’s a sex addict. He’s an obsessive drug addict. That’s a major part of his problem," he said.