Snoop Dogg Says Donald Trump Has His "Love & Respect" For Pardon

Tha Doggfather had previously praised No. 45, but for those unaware, this is unfortunately the latest example of hip-hop endorsing him.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
World Premiere of Prime’s "The Underdoggs"

Snoop Dogg recently doubled down on his goodwill for Donald Trump during a recent interview with The Times, and if you weren't already aware, this isn't his first rodeo when it comes to this support. "Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me," he shared. "He has done only great things for me." Specifically, Tha Doggfather referred to the disgraced former president's pardon of Death Row Records co-founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris, one of his last acts before he left office in January of 2021. "So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump," he concluded.

Furthermore, this is what the Long Beach legend had to say a couple of years ago when news of this pardon broke. "That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out," Snoop Dogg expressed. "They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did. It is amazing what the work of God can actually bring to life to make people understand that there is a God."

Read More: Waka Flocka Flame Asks Donald Trump To Abolish Columbus Day

Snoop Dogg Doubles Down On Donald Trump Praise

However, Snoop Dogg wasn't always a fan of Donald Trump. "So, me and my homeboys sittin' up here talkin' about all the people that President Trump disrespected," he recalled in September of 2020. "Women, gays, transgender people, Blacks, Mexicans, Asians, and now veterans. Hm. Seems like he's disrespecting every color in the world and everything that ain't what he is, which is a racist. With that being said, the people that voted for him got exactly what they wanted. They gave them what he said he was gon' do. So, the next motherf***er, you better tell us what we gon' get for your vote. You better show up and deliver, period. We just want some peace, love, equality, and tranquility for everybody. All lives. Just basic conversation. Now carry on."

If you didn't already know that Snoop changed his mind because of Trump's pardon -– which doesn't excuse his politics -– then you might see this as part of a recent wave of endorsements for him. Benny The Butcher recently caught flack for his support, which he explained in an interview with The Breakfast Club. Whether you agree with this forgiveness or not, it's clear that the West Coast MC is speaking from a wholly personal perspective, and not that which he employed in the past to speak on the criminal. For more news on Donald Trump and the latest updates on Snoop Dogg, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Reach Final Stages Of New Album “Missionary”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.