Snoop Dogg Says Donald Trump Has His "Love & Respect" For Pardon

Snoop Dogg recently doubled down on his goodwill for Donald Trump during a recent interview with The Times, and if you weren't already aware, this isn't his first rodeo when it comes to this support. "Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me," he shared. "He has done only great things for me." Specifically, Tha Doggfather referred to the disgraced former president's pardon of Death Row Records co-founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris, one of his last acts before he left office in January of 2021. "So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump," he concluded.

Furthermore, this is what the Long Beach legend had to say a couple of years ago when news of this pardon broke. "That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out," Snoop Dogg expressed. "They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did. It is amazing what the work of God can actually bring to life to make people understand that there is a God."

Snoop Dogg Doubles Down On Donald Trump Praise

However, Snoop Dogg wasn't always a fan of Donald Trump. "So, me and my homeboys sittin' up here talkin' about all the people that President Trump disrespected," he recalled in September of 2020. "Women, gays, transgender people, Blacks, Mexicans, Asians, and now veterans. Hm. Seems like he's disrespecting every color in the world and everything that ain't what he is, which is a racist. With that being said, the people that voted for him got exactly what they wanted. They gave them what he said he was gon' do. So, the next motherf***er, you better tell us what we gon' get for your vote. You better show up and deliver, period. We just want some peace, love, equality, and tranquility for everybody. All lives. Just basic conversation. Now carry on."

If you didn't already know that Snoop changed his mind because of Trump's pardon -– which doesn't excuse his politics -– then you might see this as part of a recent wave of endorsements for him. Benny The Butcher recently caught flack for his support, which he explained in an interview with The Breakfast Club. Whether you agree with this forgiveness or not, it's clear that the West Coast MC is speaking from a wholly personal perspective, and not that which he employed in the past to speak on the criminal. For more news on Donald Trump and the latest updates on Snoop Dogg, stick around on HNHH.

