Cal Basketball Player Confronts Fan After Allegedly Being Called A "Terrorist": Watch

An investigation has been opened after Cal basketball player Fardaws Aimaq confronted a fan after allegedly being called a "terrorist". The incident occurred at the SoCal Challenge tournament, with Aimaq confronting the man after Cal's 75-72 loss to UTEP. "Throughout and after Monday's game, Fardaws Aimaq was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan. This included being called a terrorist. I have asked the SoCal Challenge tournament director that a formal investigation be conducted and that this fan be barred from the premises," Cal coach Mark Madsen told reporters.

However, Madsen also noted that Aimaq would be disciplined for responding the way he did. "Fardaws and I had an important conversation today about how he needs to maintain his composure regardless of what takes place in a game or what is said to him directly. I am disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such language. And I'm disappointed that he confronted this fan in the stands. Fardaws understands my expectations for how he as a student-athlete conducts himself. The consequences related to this situation will be managed internally," Madsen added.

Marquette Coach Tries To Fight Kansas Players

However, the incident involving Aimaq was not the only thing viral incident that has come out of the various holiday tournaments. Marquette head coach Shaka Smart had to be restrained by his own players as he tried to throw down with members of Kansas' roster. Late in the first half of the game at the AllState Maui Invitational, Kevin McCullar Jr. drilled a corner three for the #1 Jayhawks. Then , he appeared to say something to the Marquette bench as he moved back down the sideline. Moments later, the benches cleared as Smart appeared to try and chase after McCullar. However, the third-year head coach was held back by his players, and nothing more than an exchange of words occurred. Regardless of the lack of violence, a team technical was called on the #4 Golden Eagles.

The incident aside, the game was all positives for Marquette. With school legend Dwyane Wade sitting courtside, the Golden Eagles knocked off Kansas 73-59. Despite the game getting the deserved hype of a top-four matchup, Marquette led for all but 22 seconds of the game. With #2 Purdue also advancing in the Feast Week tournament, Marquette will become the 10th team in NCAA history to play the top-two ranked teams on consecutive days. Furthermore, they became the first to do so since 1972. However, the last time a team won both such games was in 1963.

