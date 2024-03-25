Mike Greenberg Has Fans Up In Arms With UConn NBA Playoffs Hot Take

Mike Greenberg has watched and studied enough sports in his long broadcasting career to know when something sounds off. However, sometimes, a thought can cross your mind that makes you believe even the most asinine ideas. This has to be the case with the latest statement Greenberg made this morning on ESPN's Get Up. When discussing the UConn Huskies men's basketball team, the long time host had high praise for the program. So much high praise that he believes they could compete with NBA teams.

In a quick statement between Jay Williams's breakdown of the Huskies, here's what Greenberg had to say, "[UConn men's basketball] would make the playoffs in the NBA's Eastern Conference. That's how good they are." An absolutely disrespectful comment to make to all of the NBA team's that may have heard it. But it doesn't seem like Greenberg regrets what he said. However, some fans immediately took to Twitter/X to call out Greenberg's comments. Take a look at some of the best reactions below.

Best Reactions

Greenberg's message was not as well received as he may have thought. Most of the interactions to his statement were most saying this is the dumbest thing they ever heard. Which is a fair assessment. For instance, way back in 2015, many believed that the Kentucky Wildcats were destined to finish the college basketball season undefeated. So of course many were saying silly things like what Greenberg did today, that the team could defeat an NBA team. Long story shot, Kentucky didn't even make the National Championship that season.

So, long story short, saying that a college team could beat a professional team in any sport is a dumb comment. Yes, we've all heard the tales of a team entire of college stars besting the 1992 Dream Team in a scrimmage. But let's be real, the Dream Team would have smoked them by as much as they wanted to if the stakes mattered. What are your thoughts on Greenberg's comment? Sound off in the comments. For the latest news in sports, keep it here with us at HNHH.

