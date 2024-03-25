Mike Greenberg Has Fans Up In Arms With UConn NBA Playoffs Hot Take

Were Mike Greenberg's comments about UConn a joke? You be the judge.

BYTyler Reed
Radio Hall Of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony

Mike Greenberg has watched and studied enough sports in his long broadcasting career to know when something sounds off. However, sometimes, a thought can cross your mind that makes you believe even the most asinine ideas. This has to be the case with the latest statement Greenberg made this morning on ESPN's Get Up. When discussing the UConn Huskies men's basketball team, the long time host had high praise for the program. So much high praise that he believes they could compete with NBA teams.

In a quick statement between Jay Williams's breakdown of the Huskies, here's what Greenberg had to say, "[UConn men's basketball] would make the playoffs in the NBA's Eastern Conference. That's how good they are." An absolutely disrespectful comment to make to all of the NBA team's that may have heard it. But it doesn't seem like Greenberg regrets what he said. However, some fans immediately took to Twitter/X to call out Greenberg's comments. Take a look at some of the best reactions below.

Read More: UNC Basketball Player Tries To Play Up Kylie Jenner Rumor

Mike Greenberg's Asinine Comments Bring Out The Anger From Fans

Best Reactions

Greenberg's message was not as well received as he may have thought. Most of the interactions to his statement were most saying this is the dumbest thing they ever heard. Which is a fair assessment. For instance, way back in 2015, many believed that the Kentucky Wildcats were destined to finish the college basketball season undefeated. So of course many were saying silly things like what Greenberg did today, that the team could defeat an NBA team. Long story shot, Kentucky didn't even make the National Championship that season.

So, long story short, saying that a college team could beat a professional team in any sport is a dumb comment. Yes, we've all heard the tales of a team entire of college stars besting the 1992 Dream Team in a scrimmage. But let's be real, the Dream Team would have smoked them by as much as they wanted to if the stakes mattered. What are your thoughts on Greenberg's comment? Sound off in the comments. For the latest news in sports, keep it here with us at HNHH.

Read More: Angel Reese & LSU Survive March Madness Scare

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Tyler Reed
Tyler Reed is a current Sports Writer for HotNewHipHop. He started back in March of 2023 with the company. During his time Tyler has shown his expertise in all things sports. Ranging from NBA news, all the way to boxing and MMA. He has bylines with several outlets, such as Busted Coverage, where Tyler has covered the NFL, College Football, WWE and beyond. Tyler has also written for Detroit Jock City, Wildcat Blue Nation and Swarm and Sting for the FanSided Network. Tyler is a massive Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Reds fan. Being from Kentucky, he chose connections to sports franchises that he enjoyed watching as a child. Unfortunately, his professional fandoms have only brought him pain. Tyler's hobbies outside of work include exercising and binge-watching the same shows he has watched for the last decade while endlessly scrolling through social media. His favorite hip-hop artists are Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Kentucky's own Jack Harlow.
recommended content
Kansas v Texas TechSportsJay Williams Calls For NCAA Tournament Expansion
ESPN 'Get Up' TV show panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2018SportsMike Greenberg Net Worth 2024: What Is The ESPN Anchor Worth?
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles LakersSportsRichard Jefferson Comments On LeBron's Supposed Weight Loss
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - ArrivalsSportsUNC Basketball Player Tries To Play Up Kylie Jenner Rumor