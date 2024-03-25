Jay Williams Calls For NCAA Tournament Expansion

College basketball fans are currently in the middle of their favorite time of year. The NCAA tournament is a time for fans, new and old, to watch powerhouse programs lose to small schools. While everyone just to pick the perfect bracket and have bragging rights over their friends. Many believe that the college basketball postseason tournament is as perfect as a sporting event can be. However, ESPN broadcaster Jay Williams believes the tournament could use a tweak.

On Monday's episode of First Take, Williams took a moment to discuss expanding a tournament that already fields 68 teams. Williams stated that the tournament should involve 112 teams. Which didn't go over well to co-hosts Shannon Sharpe and Seth Greenberg. The debate for expanding the NCAA Tournament has heated up in recent years. Although most believe it is perfect as is. Listen to Williams' full comments in the video below.

Jay Williams Tournament Expansion Idea Falls On Deaf Ears

Williams is of the belief that everyone should get in. Even though part of the magic of the tournament is that only some are allowed in. The former Duke Blue Devils star states that nobody is watching the beginning of the tournament anyway, so let everyone in. Which that statement couldn't be further from the truth. As Seth Greenberg made a great point that, sports gambling has more eyes on the product than probably ever before.

The talk of expanding the NCAA Tournament is only just beginning. There's too much money for these programs not to entertain the idea of expanding the tournament. However, like most things, greed will ruin one of the greatest sporting events of the year. Do you believe the NCAA Tournament should be expanded to more teams? Please let us know in the comments. To stay up to date with the latest results of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, keep it right here with HNHH.

