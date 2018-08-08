tape
- CrimeDonald Trump Tries To Ban Access Hollywood Tape From Rape TrialTrump's legal team is believed to want to hide and dismiss evidence that could incriminate their client and seal his fate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVWendy Williams To Resume Filming Talk Show From Home"The Wendy Williams Show" will be taped from the host's home from this point forward, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- MusicTyler, The Creator Speaks On Chances Of A New Odd Future ProjectTyler, The Creator doesn't expect any new music from Odd Future as a collective, as he explained in London, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- SportsAntonio Brown Shows Off Rapping Ability With New Snippet: ListenThis is part of his collab project with Sean Kingston.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPost Malone's "Album Of The Year" Will Be Arriving "Very Soon"Post season is soon approaching. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake's Lawyers Find Evidence Proving His Innocence In Nightclub BrawlDrake's legal team wants the accuser to revisit the tape before he pushed forward with his lawsuit.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Accuser Lisa Van Allen Explains Why She Stole One Of His Sex TapesLisa Van Allen speaks on what happened after she stole a sex tape from his collection.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Sexual Misconduct Scandal: 2 New Accusers Step ForwardR. Kelly is dealt another blow as he wards off public opinion.By Devin Ch
- MusicNew R. Kelly Video Shows Him Sexually Assaulting Underage GirlA new video "clearly" shows R. Kelly sexually assaulting an underage girl.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Makes The Boldest Claim: "I Got Lady Gaga On The Album"Do you like you some Lady Gaga?By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture Visits "The Late Show" To Perform New Offering "Crushed Up"Watch Future's first performance since dropping off his new tape. By Chantilly Post
- MusicOld R. Kelly Video Disproves His Lawyer's Defense Concerning AaliyahHe has since recanted his claims, according to reports.By Zaynab
- SocietyDonald Trump "N-Word" Tape Doesn't Exist According To "Apprentice" Staffers"Apprentice" staffers claim that Trump never said the "n-word" on tape.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Bizarre Prison Call Recording Details Supernatural ExperienceThis is the first time the public has heard Cosby's voice since his imprisonment.By Zaynab
- MusicEminem Catches An L For Calling Tyler, The Creator A Homophobic Slur On "Fall"Eminem's single "Fall" has fans shaking their heads. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyDonald Trump Calls Omarosa A "Dog" After She Claims He Used N-Word On TapeTrump is denying that he has ever used the N-word. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicA$AP Rocky & Juicy J Are Taking It Back To 94'Style on em' like it's 1994. By Mitch Findlay