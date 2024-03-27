Diddy's Resurfaced Appearance On A Dan Schneider Show Goes Viral After House Raid

A clip of Diddy making a cameo in Dan Schneider's Nickelodeon series, All That, is circulating on social media in the wake of Homeland Security raiding his properties in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday. While Diddy has faced numerous sexual misconduct allegations in recent months, Schneider's work at the kids network was the focus of the new documentary, Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

When No Jumper shared the cameo on Instagram, Wednesday, fans had plenty of responses. "This ish is crazy…… the sour milk to imitate busting on his face is crazy," one user commented. Another wrote: "Birds of offenders flock together." Some users came to Diddy's defense, such as one who wrote: "Smh they trying to tear this black successful man apart and yall just falling for it."

Read More: Diddy Home Raid: Lawyer Calls Investigation "A Gross Misuse Of Military-Level Force"

Authorities Raid Diddy's Home In Miami

TOPSHOT - Homeland Security Investigation agents at the entrance of U.S. producer and musician Sean "Diddy." Combs's home at Star Island in Miami Beach on March 25, 2024. Homes belonging to Sean "Diddy." Combs were being raided by federal agents, media reported on March 25, with the U.S. Hip Hop mogul at the center of sex trafficking and sex assault lawsuits. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

A day after the raids, Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, addressed the situation in a statement. “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” he explained. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way." Check out the Nickelodeon appearance below.

Diddy Appears On Nickelodeon Show

Schneider, who is responsible for many hit shows including Zoey 101, All That, and The Amanda Show, has faced allegations of fostering a toxic work environment that led to child actors being put in inappropriate sexual situations. He has also denied the accusations. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Dan Schneider on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Dan Schneider Denies Any Wrongdoing Amid "Quiet On Set" Allegations

[Via]