Diddy Smokes Cigar In Miami After Apologizing For Cassie Assault

On Friday, CNN exclusively obtained disturbing security footage of Diddy seemingly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway. The footage has since been circulating on social media, with countless viewers weighing in. It appears to corroborate some of the allegations Cassie made against Diddy in her now-settled lawsuit. The LA D.A.'s Office claims the incident took place "beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

Regardless, the Bad Boy Records founder has a lot of eyes on him right now and has stayed silent on the matter until today. In a video shared on Instagram, he issued an apology for his behavior, though most commenters refuse to accept it. Moreover, he didn't mention Cassie at all, which many took issue with.

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

He's since been spotted going for a relaxing stroll through his neighborhood in Miami, smoking a cigar. He looked pretty solemn, though he didn't say much, simply giving photographers a thumbs-up when asked how he was doing. Diddy later made an "L" with his hand and said "Love." This is the first time he's been seen out and about since the footage went public. We're not permitted to post the images/video directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

Diddy hasn't said anything else since releasing his apology, but Cassie's lawyer Meredith Firetog has. “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," she wrote. "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.” What do you think of Diddy looking solemn on a stroll through his Miami neighborhood as the footage of him allegedly assaulting Cassie continues to circulate? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

