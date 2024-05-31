Aaron Gordon's Brother And Former NBA Player Drew Gordon Has Passed Away At 33

Drew Gordon died in a car accident in Portland.

The brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, former NBA player Drew Gordon, passed away in a Portland vehicle crash on Thursday. His age was only thirty-three. Gordon was a standout athlete in California and attended San Jose's Archbishop Mitty High School. He was named an All-American. Drew was undrafted after averaging a double-double in college. He Spent two seasons playing collegiate ball at UCLA and the University of New Mexico. He then inked contracts with several European professional teams. Drew Gordon made his NBA debut in November 2014 with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before retiring from the game last year, he played nine games for the Sixers and continued his career in the G League and abroad. Among other honors, Gordon played in Turkey, Serbia, Lithuania, France, and Russia, where he was named an All-Star. Although Aaron Gordon has not publicly spoken on the death, his team on Thursday sent a sincere letter to the family. "The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon," the team said. "Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones."

Aaron Gordon’s Brother Drew Gordon Has Passed Away

The Denver Nuggets statement concluded with, "Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time." Drew Gordon His survived by his three children and his wife, Angela. According to Drew's agent Calvin Andrews, who spoke with ESPN, the former basketball star passed away on Thursday, May 30, in an automobile accident in Portland, Oregon. Well wishes and condolences have been sent out to Aaron gordon’s family as they deal with the tragedy.