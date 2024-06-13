The Most Outrageous Moments This NBA Season

The 2023/2024 NBA season served up some incredibly outrageous moments. Here are seven of them.

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season had so many talking points. Worthy highlights include LeBron James hitting the 40,000 points mark, Victor Wembanyama's introduction to the NBA, and Jalen Brunson's impressive season, to name a few. However, while there is a long list of great moments in this NBA season, there have been some really outrageous ones, too. It was a season to forget for the Detroit Pistons, who lost 27 straight games. The Golden State Warriors failed to make it to the playoffs and may have come to the end of an era, while Kevin Durant and The Suns disappointed yet again. This has been an NBA Season full of drama, excitement, and a great deal of absurdity. Let's relive the 2023/2024 NBA season's most outrageous moments.

7. Anthony Black & Gradey Dick's Jersey Swap

On Mar. 18, 2024, Orlando Magic played against the Toronto Raptors. Although the game didn't have many eye-catching moments, what happened afterward had the internet talking. Two rookies from both teams, Anthony Black of the Orlando Magic and Gradey Dick of the Toronto Raptors met to exchange pleasantries after the game. However, amid the greetings, they plotted what would eventually become a viral basketball meme. The rookies agreed to exchange jerseys and pose for the camera after doing so. Why? Well, the names on their jerseys are Black and Dick. You need no more explanation but these rookies knew just what they were doing.

6. Jimmy Butler's Look For NBA Media Day

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler takes the NBA Media Day as a special holiday of some sort. Ahead of the 2023/2024 NBA season's Media Day, Jimmy, in his true style, reinvented himself with a new look that left his teammates in stitches. The 34-year-old rocked a fully straightened hair that covered one of his eyes. He completed his rockstar appearance with eye, nose, and lip piercings. Jimmy also painted his nails to add color to his "emo" look. He sarcastically told a reporter that his look depicted his emotional state, adding, "I'm one with my emotions." One can only wonder what new look Jimmy would serve for next season's Media Day.

5. Robin Lopez Reads A Book Mid-Game After Being Traded By The Bucks

Robin Lopez suffered a terrible fate during the 2023/2024 NBA Season. Perhaps, the worst highlight of the season for him came in February during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks traded Robin to the Sacramento Kings ahead of the game but he was expected to be waived by the Kings to become a free agent. Being inactive after the trade, Robin chose to watch the Bucks against the Timberwolves. He sat courtside, but rather than watch the game's proceedings, he read a book. Robin concentrated on the pages of Backstory 2: Interviews With Screenwriters Of The 1940s And 1950s by Patrick McGilligan. It was a moment that shocked many NBA fans who could hardly believe their eyes.

4. Antman Hits His Head On The Rim After A Game-Winning Block

Anthony Edwards enjoyed an incredibly successful NBA season. He had many highlights and led his team to the Western Conference finals. One of the moments that defined Antman's season was his gravity-defying block during the Timberwolves' 113-111 win against the Indiana Pacers in March. Anthony showed his outrageous athleticism with a spectacular block on Aaron Nesmith's layup attempt at the buzzer to earn his team the win. The Timberwolves star rose so high to make the block that he hit his head on the rim, contributing to an awkward landing. Rather than lay on the floor, Antman rose to his feet immediately, and chest-bumped his teammate Rudy Gobert, before flexing his muscles in celebration. After the game, Anthony admitted he had never jumped that high. He also declared that he was a tough dude with a high pain tolerance level.

3. Mike Brown Gets Ejected After Confronting Referee

When referees make questionable calls during games, they infuriate players and coaches alike. Sometimes, these players or coaches lose their cool, leading to aggressive behavior on their part. That was certainly the case when Sacramento Kings' coach Mike Brown squared up to a referee during a game against the Bucks in January. Referee Intae Hwang made a call that displeased Mike, who stormed into the court and began screaming at and charging toward him. Mike's players had to restrain him and he was subsequently ejected. The NBA fined Mike $50,000 for "aggressively pursuing a game official during live play, and for publicly criticizing the officiating." During the postgame press conference, Coach Mike Brown brought out a laptop to show just how inconsistent the officials were.

2. Draymond Green Swings & Hits Jusuf Nurkic In The Face

Draymond Green was already notorious for his unsportsmanlike behavior. However, he unraveled in the 2023/2024 NBA season, taking his antics to unprecedented levels. In November, Draymond received a five-match ban after he put Rudy Gobert in a headlock. One would have thought the Golden State Warriors center would learn his lesson from that incident. Instead, he progressed to even more shocking behavior a month later when the Warriors faced the Phoenix Suns. Draymond and Jusuf Nurkic were tangled during a play after which the former lost his balance a little bit. In a bid to regain his balance, Draymond mysteriously turned around and swung at Jusuf, hitting him in the face and earning an ejection. Following the incident, the NBA suspended Draymond indefinitely. He missed 16 games as a result and returned in January after completing steps that demonstrated his commitment to playing according to required NBA standards.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ball Controversy

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers engaged in a great rivalry this NBA season. The peak of the teams' rivalry came in December when the Bucks defeated the Pacers 140-126. Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoyed a great game and scored a career-high and franchise-record 64 points. However, the game ended bizarrely for the Greek Freak, who searched for the game ball so he could keep it as a memento after his record-breaking exploits. Giannis learned the Pacers possessed the game ball and he charged toward their locker room with so much rage. Reports revealed the Pacers wanted to keep the ball for their rookie, Oscar Tshiebwe, who made his first regular season basket during the game.