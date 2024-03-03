LeBron James Makes NBA History, Surpasses 40,000 Career Points

LeBron James surpassed 40,000 career points during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. He is the first player in NBA history to accomplish the feat. He scored the historic point with a driving layup at the 10:39 mark of the second quarter. He entered the game needing nine points.

James previously became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history by scoring his 38,388th point on February 7, 2023. He passed the former highest-scoring player of all time, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to do so.

LeBron James Celebrates After Scoring 40,000th Point

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 2: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers holds up the game ball after scoring his 40,000th career point during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on March 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"No one has ever done it," James said when asked about reaching 40,000, earlier this week. "And for me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it's pretty cool. Does it sit at the top of the things I've done in my career? No. But does it mean something? Of course. Absolutely. Why wouldn't it? To be able to accomplish things in this league, with the greatest players to ever play in this league, the NBA, this has been a dream of mine and to hit feats and have milestones throughout my career, they all mean something to me. Obviously, there's a pecking order of which [accomplishments] are higher than others, but I would be lying to you if I said it doesn't mean anything. Because it absolutely does."

LeBron James Reaches 40,000

LeBron James scores the bucket to become the first player in league history to score 40,000 career points 👑 DEN-LAL Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/I84Xd5hiWf — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2024

Check out the bucket that gave James his 40,000th point above. Be on the lookout for further updates on LeBron James and the rest of the NBA on HotNewHipHop.

