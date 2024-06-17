7 Of The Most Clutchest Plays In The 2023-2024 NBA Season

The 2023/2024 NBA season produced several clutch plays and moments. Here are the best of them.

On April 25, 2024, the NBA named Steph Curry the 23-24 season's Clutch Player of the Year. The Golden State Warriors' point guard led the NBA in "clutch time scoring." According to the NBA, clutch time is the last five minutes of a game in which the score is within five points. Steph earned 189 clutch points, defeating his closest competitors, DeMar DeRozan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 182 and 112 points, respectively.

While Steph undoubtedly deserved that award, he's not the only player to pull through for his team in the game's final moments. Many other players contributed to several incredibly awesome clutch moments that will live long in memory. Let's look back at seven of the most clutch plays from the 23-24 NBA season.

7. Steph Curry's "Night Night" Against Boston Celtics

Steph Curry loves a game against the Boston Celtics and was in inspired form when the teams met on Dec. 19, 2023. The fast-paced game headed into overtime, with both teams looking for the win. Boston cut the Warriors' lead to one point with a few seconds left on the clock. Steph missed a layup after an offensive play by his team. However, after an offensive rebound, the ball found its way to Chris Paul, who passed to Steph. The two-time MVP didn't need a second invitation to launch a triple shot. He was accurate with his effort as the ball swished through the net, giving the Warriors a four-point lead with 10.6 seconds left on the clock. With the fans cheering, Steph hit his famous "night night" celebration, sending the Celtics home.

6. Ja Morant Comes In Clutch On 23-24 NBA Season Return

Ja Morant missed the Memphis Grizzlies' first 25 games after his suspension for brandishing a firearm in an Instagram Live video. He returned to the NBA on Dec. 19, 2023, when the Grizzlies faced the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. With the game tied at 113-113 and 9.6s on the clock, Ja drove the ball forward, spun past Pelicans' defender Herbert Jones, and finished with an inch-perfect layup just as the clock expired to give his team a 115-113 victory. Ja's teammates crowded him in celebration as he marked his return with 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.

5. 23-24 NBA Clutch Player Of The Year Hits A Dagger 3 To Seal Warriors' Win Against the Suns

Steph Curry and the Warriors welcomed former teammate Kevin Durant and The Phoenix Suns to the Chase Center on Feb. 10, 2024. With just under four seconds left and the Suns leading 112-110, Brandin Podziemski threw a risky but perfect inbound pass to Steph. Bradley Beal tried his best to steal the ball and prevent it from reaching the lethal Steph. However, his efforts were in vain as Steph caught the ball, turned swiftly, and put up a three-pointer from 25 feet. Despite the difficulty involved, the 36-year-old made the shot, giving his team a 113-110 lead with 0.7s left on the clock. The Warriors went ahead to win by that scoreline, thanks to their main man, who finished the game with 30 points.

Read More: The Most Outrageous Moments This NBA Season

Nikola Jokic silenced the home fans at Chase Center with his insane game-winning shot from way downtown against the Golden State Warriors. The Denver Nuggets faced the Warriors on Jan. 4, 2024, and were down by 18 points going into the final half of the fourth quarter. However, the Nuggets rallied back into the game and were on a 22-4 run before Nikola's unbelievable shot. Steph Curry turned the ball over with the game tied at 127-127, handing the Nuggets an advantage. Aaron Gordon passed the ball to Nikola with 3.6s left on the game clock. The Nuggets' star man dribbled past halfcourt and toward the right sideline. With the time ticking fast, he pulled a stunning shot over Kevon Looney from 39 feet that went in off the backboard. Nikola and his teammates celebrated wildly after his miraculous shot while the Warriors players walked away disappointed.

3. It's Dame Time In Milwaukee!

It took Damian Lillard a while to get going after his move from the Portland Trailblazers to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, he finally announced himself to the Bucks fans when they welcomed the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 14, 2024. The Bucks threw away a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, allowing the Kings to drag the game to overtime. The Kings dominated in overtime, but the Bucks rallied and were down by a point with five seconds left. Damian inbounded the ball to Brook Lopez, who returned it to him. Damian crossed halfcourt with the ball and dribbled past the logo. He then faded to his left before unleashing a three-pointer from 32 feet. The point guard made the shot and celebrated by tapping his left wrist, bringing back memories of his clutch shot to eliminate Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2019 playoffs.

2. Max Strus Wins It For The Cavs From Beyond The Halfcourt

No one would have anticipated such a wild ending before the Dallas Mavericks faced the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 27, 2024. But that was exactly the case when the Cavs' guard, Max Strus, sunk a deep three from beyond the halfcourt. P.J. Washington gave the Mavs a one-point lead with 2.6s left to go. With little time left, Max received the ball from Evan Mobley, drove to the logo, and shot from 59 feet. His shot beat the buzzer and went in, sparking wild celebrations inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It was undoubtedly one of the greatest moments of the 23-24 NBA season.

1. Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Left-Handed Buzzer-Beater Over Nikola Jokic

Kyrie Irving has a truckload of memorable plays in his career and added to his rich catalog in the 23-24 NBA season on Mar. 17, 2024. The Dallas Mavericks were up against the defending NBA champions, Denver Nuggets. The game was tied at 105-105, with 2.8s left to go. The Mavs called timeout and when the game resumed, Kyrie received an inbound pass and dribbled with his left hand under close attention from Nikola Jokic. With time running out, Kyrie threw a lobbed shot while in motion from 21 feet. The ball flew over Nikola and through the net, beating the buzzer and effectively sealing a 107-105 victory for the Mavs.