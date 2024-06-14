RIP Jerry West: The Late NBA Player's Greatest Accomplishments

Jerry West, NBA's iconic 'Logo', died at 86. Remembered for the '72 Lakers title, acquiring Kobe/Shaq, and advising the Warriors dynasty.

The basketball world is mourning the passing of NBA icon Jerry West at the age of 86. He was a legend both as a player and as an executive, renowned for his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication. His impact on the NBA is unmatched, and his legacy will live on forever. Of course, the NBA immortalized his accomplishments through the silhouette of the iconic NBA logo. To honor this influential figure, we celebrate his greatest accomplishments, which have inspired generations of players and fans.

Conquering The NBA Finals & Winning His First Championship

UNITED STATES - APRIL 26: Basketball: NBA Finals, Los Angeles Lakers Jerry West (44) in action, taking layup vs New York Knicks Earl The Pearl Monroe (15) and Jerry Lucas (32), Inglewood, CA 4/26/1972--4/30/1972 (Photo by George Long/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X16769)

After enduring countless defeats in previous NBA Finals appearances, West's perseverance was finally rewarded in 1972. He led the Los Angeles Lakers to their first championship in his illustrious career. That season, the Lakers showcased their dominance, setting a remarkable 33-game winning streak, a record that still stands today. Despite playing through the pain of a hamstring injury, West's determination and clutch performances propelled the team to victory against the New York Knicks in the Finals. He averaged 19.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game, according to StatMuse.

Cementing His Legacy As "Mr. Clutch"

West earned the moniker "Mr. Clutch" for his uncanny ability to rise to the occasion and deliver in the most crucial moments. Throughout his 14-season career with the Lakers, West earned numerous accolades. This includes 14 All-Star selections, 10 All-NBA First Team honors, and five All-Defensive First Team selections. His scoring prowess was unmatched. West averaged 27.0 points per game, highlighted by his career-high 40.6 points per game in the 1965 playoffs and his scoring title in 1970 (31.2), per Basketball Reference.

Setting Remarkable NBA Records & Milestones

Jerry West's name is in the NBA record books for his extraordinary achievements on the court. Notably, he remains the only player in league history to be named Finals MVP (1969) despite being on the losing team. This demonstrated his ability to excel under pressure. Throughout his career, West scored 40 or more points in 10 NBA Finals games -- a feat that legends like LeBron James and Michael Jordan never reached. His career-high of 63 points, achieved against the New York Knicks on January 17, 1962, showcased his scoring prowess, according to Basketball Reference.

Masterminding The Acquisition Of Kobe Bryant

Jerry West, GM, Kobe Bryant and Head Coach Del Harris (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

West's transition from player to executive was marked by a series of brilliant moves that reshaped the Lakers' future. However, none was more significant than acquiring Kobe Bryant. In 1996, West orchestrated a draft-day trade with the Charlotte Hornets. He sent veteran center Vlade Divac in exchange for the No. 13 overall pick, which the Hornets used to select Bryant. This bold move was initially met with skepticism, but West's vision and belief in the young star proved prophetic. Bryant went on to become one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Elevating Shaquille O'Neal To New Heights

Los Angeles, CA - March 24:Jerry West speaks as Shaquille O'Neal looks on during a ceremony to unveil a bronze statue of Los Angeles Lakers and NBA Hall of Fame player ONeal in Star Plaza at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Friday, March 24, 2017.(Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

West's tenure as an executive for the Lakers included another monumental decision: signing Shaquille O'Neal in 1996. West recognized that pairing a dominant big man like O'Neal with the budding talent of Kobe Bryant would create a formidable duo. Moreover, they would be capable of leading the Lakers to multiple championships. O'Neal's impact was immediate and powerful. He won three consecutive Finals MVP awards from 2000 to 2002, solidifying the Lakers' status as the team of the early 2000s.

Establishing The "Showtime" Era With Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 06: Los Angeles Lakers legends Ervin Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shake hands with Jerry West as he speaks at the ceremony for the unveiling of a bronze statue for Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor at Staples Center on April 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

West's executive brilliance was further showcased in the late 1970s and 1980s, playing a crucial role in creating the "Showtime" era of the Lakers. Working as a scout, West was instrumental in drafting Magic Johnson as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1979 NBA Draft. He recognized Johnson's unique blend of size, skill, and charisma. Pairing Magic with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whom the Lakers had acquired in 1975, West laid the foundation for one of the most exciting and successful periods in NBA history. The Lakers went on to win five championships in the 1980s.

Acting as an Advisor With The Dynasty Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors co-owners Joe Lacob, left, and Peter Gruber, right, announce Jerry West as the newest member to the Warriors' Executive Board during a press conference at the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco, Calif. on Tuesday, May 24, 2011. (Laura A. Oda/Staff) (Photo by LAURA A ODA/STAFF/MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)

Jerry West's basketball insight continued to influence the NBA well into the 2010s through his advisory role with the Golden State Warriors. Joining the franchise in 2011, West subsequently provided critical guidance and knowledge. It helped transform the Warriors into a modern dynasty. His influence was pivotal in key decisions, such as drafting Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. He was also integral in the strategic hiring of head coach Steve Kerr in 2014. Moreover, under West's advisement, the Warriors adopted an innovative style of play centered around three-point shooting, ball movement, and defensive versatility. This led to four NBA Championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022.