Jerry West Passes Away At 86

The NBA's logo has passed away.

The NBA’s logo and Hall of Famer Jerry West passed away at the age of 86. The Los Angeles Clippers announced on the news on Wednesday. West, one of the sport's most prominent contributors, was a mainstay for eight decades, having won nine titles in his roles as a player, scout, coach, executive, and consultant. He advised the recent dynastic Golden State Warriors. West was a key figure in the Los Angeles Lakers' ten championship runs in the 1980s and 2000s.

One of the earliest NBA superstars, West distinguished himself long before he became probably the best general manager in history. Throughout his 14-year career, which included 12 All-NBA choices and five All-Defensive appearances while playing for the Lakers, West, a star in West Virginia high school and college basketball, also served as co-captain of the 1960 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team, was selected for every All-Star Game. In nine visits to the NBA Finals, he only managed one championship. Tragically, Bill Russell's Boston Celtics lost six final series. Additionally, West's 1969 Finals MVP award is still the only time the award has ever been given to a member of the losing team. Furthermore, in a seven-game defeat against the Celtics, he scored 37.9 points per game on average.

NBA Pioneer Jerry West Has Died

West was known for his dogged desire to win. “He took a loss harder than any player I’ve ever known,” late and legendary Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn once said of West. “He would sit by himself and stare into space. A loss just ripped his guts out.” Before the 3-point line was invented, West was a lethal shooter. His most well-known shot was a 60-foot buzzer-beater against the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the 1970 Finals. West was a tough competitor and a trailblazing scoring guard. As the first player in the NBA to reach 25,000 points, he joined Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson. Over his career, West averaged 27 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

Due to his unwavering dedication to excellence, West was twice named Executive of the Year in NBA front offices, where his ability to make decisions was unparalleled. He assisted in building the five-time champion "Showtime" Lakers of the 1980s. First as a scout and later as general manager. West laid the groundwork for another five titles from 2000 to 2010 by trading Kobe Bryant's draft rights and signing Shaquille O'Neal before departing the Lakers in 2000. Overall, Jerry West is an icon of the game, and he has his fingerprints on countless important moments in NBA history.