R. Kelly Beat Wallo In Prison Talent Show, Gillie Da Kid Claims

Gillie Da Kid is having a bit of fun on social media. In the wild world of hip-hop and street legends, there's no shortage of stories and surprising journeys to the top. Wallo 267, now a celebrated motivational speaker and the charismatic host of the viral podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, is no exception to this rule. Moreover, before he became a public figure in the culture, he did time. In fact, he served a 20-year sentence in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for an armed robbery conviction. Wallo's life story took a sharp turn as he entered prison at the tender age of 17 and emerged as a free man at 37. This was documented in a Change.org petition. Currently, he's navigating the terrain of probation, and his tales from behind bars have become legendary. They've been featured as hilarious segments on his popular podcast.

However, Gillie Da Kid, a Philly rap figure who's no stranger to the industry, and part of the Major Figgas group with Wallo, recently took to social media for some playful fun at his cousin's expense. Gillie da King is playfully poking fun at his cousin Wallo for his extensive prison term. Gillie humorously captioned an Instagram post featuring R. Kelly singing "Bump and Grind," suggesting that Wallo's prison talent show wins might not have continued if R. Kelly were his competition. Regardless of how entertaining Wallo's performances were. This lighthearted banter showcases the strong family bond and the unique humor within the hip-hop community.

Gillie Da Kid Pokes Fun At Wallo

"@wallo267 won 3 straight prison talent shows he wouldn’t of won a 4th with R in there I don’t care how much twerking Lo Did," he wrote. Gillie shared an Instagram post featuring R. Kelly, the R&B maestro, belting out his classic hit "Bump and Grind" acapella. It's clear that the two never miss an opportunity to tease each other. However, in this case, Gillie playfully suggests that Wallo's prison talent show victories might have met their match if he had to contend with R. Kelly's vocals behind bars.

It's all in good fun, and this light-hearted banter between the two cousins showcases the resilience, humor, and camaraderie that exists within the hip-hop community. Even when recounting tales of life behind prison walls. Wallo's journey from incarceration to podcast stardom is nothing short of inspirational, and it's heartwarming to see his family members, like Gillie, celebrating his success with a sprinkle of humor.

