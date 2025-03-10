Lady Gaga Reminds Fans Of Duet With R. Kelly & Negative Reviews From "Joker 2" In Hilarious SNL Monologue

Lady Gaga opened Saturday Night Live on March 8 with great comedic timing and laughs at her expense, delivering a monologue that poked fun at her career's pitfalls."I'm an actor now," she declared, adding that she carefully selects projects that showcase her dramatic range—like Joker: Folie à Deux. The film, despite its buzz, earned her and Joaquin Phoenix a Razzie nomination for Worst Onscreen Duo. "Joke’s on them," she quipped. "I love winning things. My Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT—like an EGOT, but hurtful."

Hosting SNL for the first time since 2013, Gaga didn’t hold back. She took aim at her infamous duet with R. Kelly, deadpanning, "Every aspect of my last SNL performance aged amazingly. No need to Google ‘Lady Gaga featuring R. Kelly.’ I won’t bring it up because that would be bad." The Joker sequel, directed by Todd Phillips, struggled at the box office and racked up seven Razzie nominations, including Worst Sequel. Gaga assured fans, “Tonight, I promise to act, to sing, and to not do Joker 3.”

Do What U Want

Beyond the jokes, the 14-time Grammy winner electrified the audience with performances of Mayhem tracks Abracadabra and Killah. While she acknowledged fans might expect her appearance to promote the album, she joked, “I’m actually here to remind you that I’m an amazing actor.” Reflecting on the passage of time since her last hosting stint, she leaned into satire. "I was 27 then. I'm 38 now, which is scientifically the best age for a female pop star. I see most pop stars are over 40. Chappell Roan is 58. Charli XCX? 75. Tate McRae? My biological grandmother."