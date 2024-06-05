Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out About Alleged Hollywood Predators

Molly Ringwald has been turning heads after opening up about Hollywood predators she faced in her early career. Here we dive into seven times celebrities have spoken out about abuse in the entertainment industry.

Molly Ringwald, the famous 80s actress of Pretty In Pink and Sixteen Candles, has recently returned to the headlines. She’s been opening up about her run-ins with Hollywood predators in her early career, and how she’s tried to steer her daughter away from acting. Ringwald spoke on these topics in a recent WTF with Marc Maron podcast episode. She says that although she never ran into the likes of Harvey Weinstein or clubbed during her huge Hollywood years, she was still taken advantage of. In this article, we’ll be following Ringwald’s lead and looking a bit deeper into seven times celebrities spoke out about Hollywood predators.

Charlamagne Presses Tyga Over Kylie Jenner

Back in 2017, Tyga appeared on The Breakfast Club to promote his fifth album, BitchImTheShit2. Co-host Charlamagne tha God called the Compton-born rapper out on his questionable relationship with Kylie Jenner. Rumors of Tyga and Jenner dating had begun to swirl when Jenner was just 16, and the relationship was made public when she was only 17. Tyga tried to push back on questioning by claiming that they’d really begun as “friends” and remained so for the most part. When Charlamagne drew comparisons to R. Kelly and said people had branded him as a Hollywood predator, the “Rack City” rapper strangely replied, “I’m always ahead of the curve. I’m just always ahead of the curve.”

Jessie Woo and an Unnamed Hollywood Predator

Jessie Woo is probably best known as a social media personality and cast member on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami. But she’s also a singer, though her experiences in the music industry have been…less than ideal, to say the least. Way back in 2012, Woo was trying to get her singing career off the ground. She was approached by a still-unnamed (but apparently well-known) producer who wanted to help her. Woo has explained that she realized there might’ve been ulterior motives. She naively assumed that if she could “maneuver around this person’s creepiness,” she could make her dreams a reality. Unfortunately, everything came crashing down when she was assaulted. Woo has spoken about this incident publicly on various occasions. Still, she is reluctant to divulge the identity of this Hollywood predator.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Singer Adam Lambert, Songwriters of the Year Max Martin and Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald and singer Ke$ha pose onstage at the 28th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Kodak Ballroom on April 27, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Between 2014 and 2016, the pop singer Ke$ha was in an ongoing legal battle with her producer, Dr. Luke. The “Tik Tok” singer has argued in court that she was drugged, abused, and mentally tormented by Dr. Luke. This allegedly took place over a multi-year period. The producer has denied all claims. The case was eventually settled in 2023. Ke$ha was forced to move on with her career during the legal fiasco, though the entire fiasco resulted in a 5-year gap between her second and third albums.

Raz B & Chris Stokes

Raz B, a founding member of R&B boy band B2K, stunned the public when he attempted to jump from a Kansas City hospital roof in May 2023. This incident occurred only days after he took to social media and surprisingly renounced prior abuse allegations against one-time manager Chris Stokes. For context, Raz B has accused Stokes of abuse twice publicly, first in 2007 and again in 2010. The recanting of earlier allegations, coupled with the attempted roof jump, left everyone puzzled. Raz B had previously stated that he'd spend all his money to find justice but had apparently quieted down due to cease and desist letters. The truth of what happened is still unclear, though Raz B's erratic behavior and rapid change of narrative have raised many eyebrows about Stokes's potential as a Hollywood predator.

Jessie Reyez & Noel “Detail” Fisher

Back in 2017, the R&B singer Jessie Reyez released a song called “Gatekeeper.” In the track, she sang about an abuser who promised her fame in exchange for favors. Later, Reyez revealed that she made the song about the producer Noel “Detail” Fisher. Detail has produced hit songs like Lil Wayne’s “How to Love” and Beyonce’s “711.” She claimed that Detail belittled her for not sleeping with him or using her body to advance her career. Reyez’s claims were later supported by the singer Tinashe, among others. Tinashe said the only recording session she ever left because she felt uncomfortable was with Fisher. Further ongoing allegations have made Detail out to be another supposed Hollywood predator.

Lady GaGa & Another Unnamed Hollywood Predator

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lady GaGa came out in 2014 with the information that she was assaulted by her one-time producer. This was before she released her debut album and became famous. He may not have been a Hollywood predator, but he was a predator nonetheless, using GaGa's big dreams against her. She apparently was impregnated, and the entire situation was so traumatizing that it set off a psychotic break. Now a Grammy and Oscar winner, GaGa stated that her pre-fame producer actually threatened to destroy all of her music unless she slept with him. It was this entire experience that prompted the creation of her 2013 track "Swine."

Aubrey O'Day & Diddy

NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Aubrey O'Day of Danity Kane and P. Diddy attend MTV's "Making The Band 4: The Final Chapter" live finale at The Hudson Theatre on April 23, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage)

Sean "Diddy" Combs helped Aubrey O'Day form her pop group Danity Kane on MTV's Making the Band in 2005. Amid the recent mounting allegations against Diddy, O'Day has stepped forward as yet another voice condemning him. After Diddy posted his recent Instagram video apology for his abuse of Cassie Ventura, O'Day took to X. She wrote that "Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did."