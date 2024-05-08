Joe Budden And His Co-Hosts Sing R. Kelly While Reacting To New Drake Song

Reactions to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef have come in a variety of ways. Some have tried to analyze who landed more punches and came away looking better. Additionally others have taken a more analytical approach trying to find out which of both rapper's claims can actually be proven. Members of the hip-hop media space like Joe Budden have been doing a combination of both. He's called together numerous emergency podcasts to break songs down line by line. They also discuss the overall standing of the war between the two artists.

During a recent episode Budden and his co-hosts reacted to the most recent addition to the viral beef. Drake dropped "The Heart Part 6" over the weekend. In the song he claims that the viral story Kendrick spread about him having a secret 12-year-old daughter was actually planted and didn't have any real evidence. He also defends himself against the allegations that he's attracted to underage girls, though how good of a job he does has been up for massive debate online. Subsequently, Budden and company seemed to pretty firmly state their takes on whether or not he pulls it off with their immediate reaction to the song. Check out what they had to say below.

Joe Budden Sings R. Kelly While Reacting To Drake Song

After hearing one particular bar on the song where Drake promises that if he had been acting inappropriately to underage girls he would have been caught by now. Budden and company clearly weren't a fan of that line of thinking. In fact, they went as far as to reference a notorious R Kelly incident where he sang an improvised invitation to a crowd of fans overseas. The comparison speaks volumes about how little they're convinced by Drake's denial.

