Seth Rogen Weighs In On The Drake And Kendrick Lamar Beef

Everyone is talking about the biggest story in rap this year. Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been going back and forth for weeks now and it resulted in one song after another packed full of disses from the most comical to the most scathing. Everyone in the rap world has shared their takes on who is winning the beef, with some commenting on the very idea of rap beef itself. But that's also extended beyond the rap world where millions more are paying attention to the pair, including comedian Seth Rogen. Earlier this week the comic took the stage as a part of Netflix's Netflix Is A Joke comedy and music festival. During his set he talked about the beef that's captured the hearts and minds of many rap fans out there.

“If you’re not a rap fan, allow me to explain. There are two very famous rappers in Drake and Kendrick Lamar, and they’re in a fight right now. They are in a big fight with each other, and the way rappers fight with each other is they write mean rhymes about each other, which is an objectively funny way to fight with another person," Rogen begins. He discusses how the beef began and how it escalated to some pretty serious allegations that ended up with Drake playing defense. “You don’t hear rap that’s like, ‘I am a good father … I should not be a registered sex offender.’ I would say as soon as you’re asserting in a rap song that you should not be a registered sex offender, you’ve lost the rap battle," he concludes. Check out the full clip of his explanation below.

Seth Rogen On The Drake And Kendrick Beef

The diss tracks finally seem to have slowed down after an extremely busy week for rap fans. The final release came from Drake, who dropped "The Heart Part 6" on Sunday. Many of the songs are off to incredibly strong starts commercially and will likely litter the top half of the Hot 100 for the next few weeks.

