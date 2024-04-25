Trippie Redd Thinks This Drake Diss Track Is The Greatest Of All Time

Trippie Redd and Machine Gun Kelly, the brains behind the recently released genre : sadboy project, were Complex's most recent guests for their GOAT Talk series, in which artists debate the best (and worst) contenders in particular categories. The topic of diss tracks came up, for which MGK suggested a pretty understandably biased answer: his "Rap Devil" diss track towards Eminem from back in 2018. On the other hand, Trippie invoked former collaborator Drake and his Meek Mill diss, 2015's "Back To Back," as his answer. As far as other revelations, the "Taking A Walk" creative named Young Thug as the greatest MC of all time, whereas Kelly gave Lil Wayne the title.

Furthermore, both sadboys have been involved in some publicly notable beef in the past, albeit for very different reasons and with very different results. Machine Gun Kelly battled Eminem in 2018, a feud which ended with Slim Shady's "Killshot" diss track and no response from its target, who chose to publicly downplay it rather than clap back. Whether or not you agree with his assessment, at least he put an end to it instead of ignoring it until the hype died down. In Trippie Redd's case, he and former collaborator 6ix9ine went at it online, but one of Tekashi's former associates, Anthony "Harv" Ellison, claimed that it was all fake for staged publicity.

Trippie Redd & Machine Gun Kelly On GOAT Talk: Watch

Another debatably staged development has been taking over a lot of discourse around genre : sadboy, in fact. Trippie Redd and Machine Gun Kelly recently clowned a producer who they fired from their collab project, who claimed that part of their rollout was to start beef with producers from their tape. Overall, it's a very confusing and odd marketing decision either way, whether to lean into it or to seemingly validate the claims. Maybe this is just the evolution of rap beef these days: fighting over made-up fights and why the made-up fights are worse than the real fights over the blah, blah, blah... and so on.

Meanwhile, this all unfortunately falls under some mournful context given the passing of Trippie's frequent collaborator Chris King. It's a difficult time for his loved ones, and one that these debacles over genre : sadboy must not make any easier for the Ohio native in particular. We wish King's loved ones and him the best in this trying time, and that they find light in their corners. For more news and the latest updates on Trippie Redd and Drake, log back into HNHH.

