Trippie Redd Reveals He Once “Wrote A Rap To Drake” As A Kid

Trippie Redd is an artist who has gone through a few eras over the last few years. Although he came up during the SoundCloud era, he was able to maintain his relevance compared to some of his peers. Overall, this is pretty impressive when you consider just how many artists fizzled out during this time. Regardless, Trippie continues to see success, and soon, he will be releasing A Love Letter To You 5. Fans are excited about the project, and rightfully so.

Recently, Trippie Redd got to speak with The New York Times in an extensive interview. During this talk, Trippie explained the origins of his career and what got him into writing music. Moreover, he revealed that the death of his brother inspired him to take writing more seriously. He would even interweave this into his school assignments. At one point, he even wrote a rap addressed to Drake, although it is long gone by now.

Trippie Redd Reveals His Origin Story

BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS – JUNE 25: Trippie Redd performs during the Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

“My brother passed away when I was young, so that kind of gave me that drive to start wanting to make music,” Trippie Redd explained. “And I would sit at my grandma’s house and just rap on the stairs and be there for like two, three hours, just freestyling. We would have little things at school where we would have to write, so I would show my pen skills. I would make my school projects cool. Like, oh, I’m gonna write a letter to Drake. I literally did that too. I wrote a rap to Drake. I was in like seventh grade.”

Trippie Redd was supposed to be on “God’s Plan” back in the day. However, it never came to fruition. One has to wonder what the song would have been like had he been on it. Let us know your thoughts on Trippie’s revelation, in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

