Eminem Claims MGK Slept With His Mom In Absurd Slim Shady Interview

The most bizarre MGK shout out yet.

Eminem's still got jokes. The rapper dedicated a huge chunk of his new album, The Death of Slim Shady, to dealing with personal trauma. The recent AI interview that Em posted, however, is full on comedy. He decided to stage a mock interview in which he interviewed his demonic alter ego, Slim Shady, and results are predictably hilarious. The two trade insults back-and-forth, with Slim proving to be the winner when it comes to making the most out of pocket comments. One of the most notable involved MGK.

During the AI interview, Slim Shady tries to get under Eminem's skin. He claims that MGK slept with Em's mom, Debbie Nelson. "MGK f*cked your mother," Slim yells out. Eminem doesn't deny it, but instead flips it and notes that Nelson is also Slim's mom. "He did," the rapper said. "But she's your mother too, so..." The exchange leads to Slim standing up and trying to physically confront his older self. Eminem tells him to calm down, and suggests that they both try to seek out help. "Damn," Slim concluded. "I don't even wanna f*cking admit it, but your b*tch a*s is right."

Eminem And Slim Shady Hurl Insults Back And Forth

Eminem's relationship with his mother has been well-documented over the years. Songs like "Who Knew" and "Cleanin' Out My Closet" detail their familial dysfunction. He eventually apolgized to Nelson, however, on the 2013 song "Headlights." Eminem's decision to use MGK to insult himself suggests that that the rapper is as committed to moving on from the past as he claimed on The Death of Slim Shady album. On the track "Guilty Conscience 2," the rapper announces his plans to squash the beefs he's entertained over the last two decades.

MGK was at the top of the beef list. Eminem raps to Slim Shady that he's done starting problems just to elicit a reaction from listeners. "God, you piece of sh*t, that does it (Uh-oh, wait)," he raps. "Yeah, b*tch, this is for him (What?). Christopher, MGK, Nick, and for Limp Bizkit and them." As "Guilty Conscience 2" comes to a close, Eminem decides to kill the Slim Shady persona once and for all. Granted, the narrative doesn't really mesh with the AI interview the rapper did for Complex, but the point stands. Eminem wants to move on, and he's making light of the MGK beef as a result.

