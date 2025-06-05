Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta continues to experience a lot of drama amid former cast members, but the news this time around is much more saddening. Former cast member Khadiyah Lewis, who dated Yung Joc and advised him on business matters during seasons three and four, has reportedly passed away.

Per TMZ, her brother Jay confirmed the news of her passing last Friday (May 30) to The Shade Room. The statement did not indicate a cause of death for the real estate agent and L&HH:ATL alum.

"This has been an extremely emotionally devastating time. All prayers, condolences, and well wishes are sincerely appreciated," the statement reads. Also, Jay reportedly revealed that the family plans to hold a Zoom memorial service in her honor on Saturday (June 14). According to TMZ, a funeral home in Lewis' native Oklahoma City is reportedly planning funeral services for next Wednesday (June 11).

Khadiyah Lewis graduated from Florida A&M University prior to her appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She was a guest in season three and a recurring supporting character in season four. From season five onward, Lewis had already split from Yung Joc.

This tragic news has led a lot of fans to reminisce on Khadiyah Lewis' time on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, whether due to her relationship issues with Yung Joc or her business moves.

"Unfortunately, our dear loved one, Khadiyah Lewis passed away on May 30th, 2025," a statement from Khadiyah's brothers Jamaal Lewis and Elijah Inegbedion read. "At this time, we have decided to not discuss anything surrounding her death or why she passed away. What we would like to do at this time is to offer the many people whose lives she touched an opportunity to celebrate her life through a Zoom Memorial Service on Saturday, June 14, 2025."