Khaotic Blames Lil Scrappy's Drinking For "Love And Hip-Hop" Fist Fight

He believes Scrappy did it for the cameras.

Khaotic and Lil Scrappy stole the show on July 20th. The rappers were filming an episode for the upcoming season of Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta, and proceeded to get into a fight. The whole thing was caught on camera, and the two men had to be separated as a result. Khaotic hopped on Instagram a few days after the fight to clear the air. He alleged that Lil Scrappy was to blame for the incident. He went as far as to suggest that Scrappy was trying to drum up attention for himself ahead of the new season.

"I don't even know what Scrappy was doing," Khaotic claimed. The rapper went on to explain that the Love and Hip-Hop cast had been subjected to a particularly long day of filming. "We had been on set for 12 hours that day," he noted. "And me and Scrappy walked by each other several times.... We hadn't talked in like a month outside of TV." Then, out of nowhere, Scrappy decided to spring into action and attack Khaotic. At least, that's the way Khaotic viewed it. "Out no nowhere, Scrappy just walked up on me," the rapper recalled. "Security was holding him."

Khaotic Claimed Lil Scrappy Was Scrapping For Clout

Khaotic accused Lil Scrappy of being drunk at the time the fight went down. "Scrappy was already going through it with Ciara," the rapper posited. "He was drunk, and out of nowhere, he just ran up on me like he had a problem... Why would you run up like you ready to fight?" Scrappy allegedly tried to play things off as though he merely wanted to talk to Khaotic, but security wasn't buying it. They separated the two rappers before things could go any further. "Why you wait until we get on the camera," Khaotic asked. "I don't got a problem with you, Scrappy."