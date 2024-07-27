Khaotic Claims Scrappy Refuses To Squash Their Beef Off-Camera

Khaotic is fed up.

Earlier this month, things got messy on the set of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, when Lil Scrappy allegedly confronted his castmate Khaotic. Luckily, security intervened before things got too out of hand, though their beef has since found a home on social media. Shortly after the altercation, Khaotic hopped online to share his side of the story, claiming that he and Scrappy had previously been cool on set and seeming surprised by the incident. "Out of no nowhere, Scrappy just walked up on me," he recalled. "Security was holding him."

According to Scrappy, however, they hadn't spoken outside of work in at least a month. He aired his own take on the debacle on Instagram Live, calling Khaotic a thief and threatening him. "I'm gonna beat your a**," he said. "Like I told him, ain't no sitting down talking to me, homie. You shouldn't have lied." Apparently, this whole feud stems from Khaotic allegedly running off with their money from a show.

Khaotic Accuses Scrappy Of Beefing With Him For A "Storyline"

Now, Khaotic has hopped online to shut down theories that their bad blood is fake, and to call out Scrappy for refusing to work things out off-camera. "You think I'm finna go along with a man disrespecting my manhood, disrespecting my sexuality, disrespecting just my whole character?" he asked. "I'm not finna be cool with that for no storyline... I'm not doing this for storyline, that's what he doing."