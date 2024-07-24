Lil Scrappy Threatens To Beat Khaotic Up After “L&HH” Altercation

Scrappy still has hard feelings.

Over the weekend, things got heated on the set of Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta, as Lil Scrappy and Khaotic got into a physical altercation. While it's unclear exactly what prompted the fight, Khaotic took to social media shortly after, blaming the incident on his co-star. According to him, Scrappy allegedly ran up on him, intoxicated and looking for a fight. Luckily, security intervened before the situation escalated any further, and both walked away uninjured.

Now, however, they're both continuing to take shots at each other online. Recently, for example, Scrappy hopped on Instagram Live to threaten to fight Khaotic and insist he doesn't need the money he accuses him of running off with. "I'm gonna beat your a**," he began. "Like I told him, ain't no sitting down talking to me, homie. You shouldn't have lied."

Lil Scrappy Rants On Instagram Live

Scrappy continued, claiming that he had blocked Khaotic a month before their altercation. "I don't f*ck with you," he said. "You're sassy, you're damn near a girl. Only women go to social media when something just happened because they can't hold it... A woman would do that." Clearly, Scrappy still has hard feelings. Khaotic, on the other hand, seems shocked that Scrappy ever tried to fight him. He shared his side of the story as news of the incident spread, claiming he was caught off guard.