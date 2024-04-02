Donald Trump To Focus On Combating “Anti-White Racism” In 2nd Term: Report

Donald Trump could change the government's interpretation of Civil Rights-era laws to do so.

BYCole Blake
Former President Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Donald Trump’s team reportedly intends to combat so-called “anti-white racism” as a keystone of a second administration according to a report from Axios. This would include nixing programs created to help minorities from before the killing of George Floyd and after. In doing so, he will also reinterpret Civil Rights-era laws and apply them to this new context.

“Trump’s Justice Department would push to eliminate or upend programs in government and corporate America that are designed to counter racism that has favored whites,” Axios reported. “Targets would range from decades-old policies aimed at giving minorities economic opportunities to more recent programs that began in response to the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd.”

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - APRIL 02: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event on April 02, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trump delivered a speech which his campaign has called "Biden's Border Bloodbath", as recent polls have shown that immigration and the situation at the U.S. Southern border continue to be top issues on voters' minds going into the November election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung did not attempt to refute the report when Axios reached him for comment. Instead, he had this to say: “As President Trump has said, all staff, offices and initiatives connected to Biden’s un-American policy will be immediately terminated.” Former Trump aide Stephen Miller and his America First Legal previously used the language of “anti-white racism” to sue the NFL for it’s implimentation of the Rooney Rule. That rule requires teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching positions. 

Donald Trump Plans To Reinterpret Civil Rights-Era Laws

The former president will be squaring off against the incumbent, Joe Biden, in the general election November. It will be a rematch of the 2020 election, in which Trump was the incumbent. Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Trump and the upcoming presidential election on HotNewHipHop.

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
