Donald Trump To Focus On Combating “Anti-White Racism” In 2nd Term: Report

Donald Trump’s team reportedly intends to combat so-called “anti-white racism” as a keystone of a second administration according to a report from Axios. This would include nixing programs created to help minorities from before the killing of George Floyd and after. In doing so, he will also reinterpret Civil Rights-era laws and apply them to this new context.

“Trump’s Justice Department would push to eliminate or upend programs in government and corporate America that are designed to counter racism that has favored whites,” Axios reported. “Targets would range from decades-old policies aimed at giving minorities economic opportunities to more recent programs that began in response to the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd.”

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - APRIL 02

Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung did not attempt to refute the report when Axios reached him for comment. Instead, he had this to say: “As President Trump has said, all staff, offices and initiatives connected to Biden’s un-American policy will be immediately terminated.” Former Trump aide Stephen Miller and his America First Legal previously used the language of “anti-white racism” to sue the NFL for it’s implimentation of the Rooney Rule. That rule requires teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching positions.

Donald Trump Plans To Reinterpret Civil Rights-Era Laws

The former president will be squaring off against the incumbent, Joe Biden, in the general election November. It will be a rematch of the 2020 election, in which Trump was the incumbent. Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Trump and the upcoming presidential election on HotNewHipHop.

