SpotemGottem Subjected To Horrific Racism Thanks To Bizarre Billboard In Michigan

SpotemGottem is an artist who has been through a lot as of late. Overall, he is currently dealing with a weapons charge and a viral video of himself looking to evade police. All of this happened a couple of years following his mega viral hit "Beat Box." Numerous artists gave their take on this track, and it has been beloved by fans. Although he hasn't been able to come through with another hit since that time, fans are still eager to hear more from him. After all, if you have one hit in you, you can probably get another with a bit of work and dedication.

Now, however, SpotemGottem is making headlines for a completely different reason, and it is an unfortunate one at that. Furthermore, one could say this is a situation that he would have never expected. Below, you can see that a billboard in Michigan popped up with SpotemGottem's face on it. Moreover, there was a message attached that simply said "Go Back To Africa!" It is a disgustingly racist message, and it is one that many are confused about.

SpotemGottem Billboard Goes Viral

As it stands, there is no information on who commissioned this billboard, or how it was able to get onto a public-facing stand like this. Additionally, there are no reports as to whether or not the state has taken the billboard down. Racism has been getting extremely brazen in 2024, although mostly in online spaces such as Twitter. However, this recent billboard is incredibly disturbing, and we hope the proper action is taken against it.

