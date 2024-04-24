SpotemGottem Subjected To Horrific Racism Thanks To Bizarre Billboard In Michigan

No one knows where the Billboard came from.

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1080 Views
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

SpotemGottem is an artist who has been through a lot as of late. Overall, he is currently dealing with a weapons charge and a viral video of himself looking to evade police. All of this happened a couple of years following his mega viral hit "Beat Box." Numerous artists gave their take on this track, and it has been beloved by fans. Although he hasn't been able to come through with another hit since that time, fans are still eager to hear more from him. After all, if you have one hit in you, you can probably get another with a bit of work and dedication.

Now, however, SpotemGottem is making headlines for a completely different reason, and it is an unfortunate one at that. Furthermore, one could say this is a situation that he would have never expected. Below, you can see that a billboard in Michigan popped up with SpotemGottem's face on it. Moreover, there was a message attached that simply said "Go Back To Africa!" It is a disgustingly racist message, and it is one that many are confused about.

Read More: SpotemGottem Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

SpotemGottem Billboard Goes Viral

As it stands, there is no information on who commissioned this billboard, or how it was able to get onto a public-facing stand like this. Additionally, there are no reports as to whether or not the state has taken the billboard down. Racism has been getting extremely brazen in 2024, although mostly in online spaces such as Twitter. However, this recent billboard is incredibly disturbing, and we hope the proper action is taken against it.

Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments down below. Who do you believe was behind this billboard? Do you think that the person knows who SpotemGottem is, or did they randomly use his photo? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: SpotemGottem Hides From Police In Shed, Bodycam Footage From 2023 Arrest Shows

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
BET Awards 2021 - ArrivalsMusicSpotemGottem Hides From Police In Shed, Bodycam Footage From 2023 Arrest Shows3.5K
BET Awards 2021 - Nissan Red CarpetMusicSpotemGottem Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper2.3K
Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesMusicSpotemGottem Reportedly In Critical Condition After Being Shot 5 Times55.1K
BET Awards 2021 - ArrivalsMusicSpotemGottem Arrested Following Police Chase2.3K