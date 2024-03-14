SpotemGottem Hides From Police In Shed, Bodycam Footage From 2023 Arrest Shows

In July of last year, Spotemgottem was placed under arrest following a high-speed police chase through North Miami Beach. The Florida-born rapper was allegedly cruising through the city in a red Corvette when authorities tried to pull him over. Instead of stopping, however, SpotemGottem proceeded to speed off.

Eventually, it was reported that he had collided with another nearby vehicle. He fled the scene on foot and was later found hiding from authorities. His hiding spot of choice was a stranger's shed, where police eventually found him. Now, new bodycam footage of the incident has surfaced online, in which authorities tell SpotemGottem to get on the ground. It seems as if the rapper informed officers of a leg injury, based on the footage, though one cop's response was "I don't give a f*ck about your leg." Later on, officers are seen inspecting two gold chains, presumably taken off of SpotemGottem or out of his car.

Authorities Find SpotemGottem In Shed

Upon searching the vehicle, authorities found a Glock 23, ammunition, and more. He was hit with various charges, including fleeing and eluding police, burglary, and possession of a firearm. Unfortunately, this was far from SpotemGottem's first run-in with the law. Back in 2022, he was spotted speeding on a jetski, but again, fled the scene when authorities tried to stop him. Eventually, they caught up to him, and he was arrested. He was charged with the reckless operation of a boat and fleeing law enforcement officers.

In 2021, the artist was also arrested for allegedly threatening a parking garage attendant with a gun. Reportedly, the dispute was over a parking fee, and authorities later found him in bed with a firearm. What do you think of the newly-surfaced bodycam footage from SpotemGottem's 2023 arrest? Are you surprised that the rapper hid from police in a shed? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

