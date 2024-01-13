Wyclef Jean, Pusha T And More Partner With The TIAA On "Paper Right" Single

Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Capella Grey, Flau'jae, and Wyclef Jean have all come togehter for an interesting single. The TIAA (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America) is looking to spread the word about preparing for a financially safe future. According to a piece from HipHopDX, they want to spread information about their "Retire Inequality" initiative. Information from their website is quite staggering.

"54% of Black Americans don’t have enough savings to retire." The way the TIAA plans on doing this is by helping the younger generation learn how to start building wealth sooner rather than later. The reason for this methodology is that "41% of young adults between 24-35 aren't taking full advantage of employer-sponsored plans." So, to help pass this message along, the TIAA reached out Wyclef Jean to make song.

Listen To "Paper Right" By Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Capella Grey, Flau'jae, And Wyclef Jean

"Paper Right" does that, with each artist centering their focus around this idea. What is also cool about this partnership is the way they are using the money earned from the single. HipHopDX says a portion of it will be sent to First Generation Investors. They are a nonprofit that teaches students how to invest their funds. So, be a part of a great cause and stream the track now!

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm just comin' off of Section 8, it cut deeper than a razor blade

They let me hang for days, you know it's up 'cause I saved the date (Uh-huh)

Financial freedom is so fulfillin' (Frrt)

Generational wealth is what you show the children (Frrt)

I'm in my righteous rhythm, from commentin', I got the right to pin 'em (I got the right to, uh)

But let's focus on the wins, I'm tryna flourish from the flaws

