Who Is Sadboi? The Toronto Rapper That Drake Just Co-Signed

Ebhoni Jade Cato-O’Garro, popularly known by the stage name SadBoi, has been making waves. With her unique blend of talent and cultural influences, she’s evidently a star on the rise. Most recently, the Toronto musician caught Drake’s attention. Following a co-sign by the star rapper, her name is coming up in a lot more conversations. As for the increasing interest in her art and musical rise, here’s what we know about SadBoi.

Read More: Ebhoni Shares Remix Of Viral Hit "Gyalis"

Background

Born on December 5, 1999, SadBoi hails from Canada and is of Antiguan, Jamaican, and Indigenous heritage. She spent her formative years in Toronto’s Weston Road neighborhood, before relocating to Oshawa with her mother and sister following her parent’s divorce. Life wasn’t all roses for the rapper, however. During an interview with Trash Talk, she admitted to being bullied in middle school, and spoke about how it affected her personality.

“When I got bullied all through middle school, it affected me like going into high school,” she started. “Even now, I feel like I’m just now getting used to interacting with people. And it took me like so long but I never really realized how that affected me… People just bullied me because I was just like, I was just into different things. I dressed different… and I also did YouTube covers. And when people see me at school they’ll be like ‘oh you do YouTube covers and you dress like that? Weirdo.’”

SadBoi’s Musical Journey

SadBoi’s journey into music began early, as she entered her first singing competition at just nine years old during the Canadian National Exhibition. By 10 years old, she was already in the recording studio, laying down tracks. Moreover, by 11, she was creating her original songs. Embracing the digital age, she took to YouTube, sharing covers of songs by renowned artists like Beyoncé and Keyshia Cole, alongside her own compositions. Altogether, this marked the start of her artistic journey in the public eye.

SadBoi made her debut in 2017 with the EP Mood Ring, proving herself to be a force in the music scene. The EP subsequently went on to accumulate over two million streams on SoundCloud. Formerly known as Ebhoni, SadBoi later transformed, both in name and artistic direction, embracing a persona that embodies raw emotion and vulnerability. This evolution reflected her growth as an artist and her commitment to authenticity in her craft.

An Artistic Rebrand

In a conversation on the One More Time podcast, she delved into her artistic rebranding. “It was kind of like a moment where I think every artist kind of has this where they’re like ‘Damn something needs to change because something’s obviously not working,’” she began. “And you kinda go through this phase or this point where you’re like ‘Okay, I’m figuring out who I am, what I like and don’t like, and what I stand for and all that stuff. So, I just felt like I really didn’t fit anymore and I just felt like the biggest thing was like my artist name.”

Following her debut EP, she unveiled another EP titled X in February 2021. This was followed by a mixtape, Good Dick & Weed, in July 2021. Soon after, she released a few singles, including “Gyal Clown,” “Lie Lie Lie,” and “Slide,” which arrived at the top of last month. SadBoi's music often delves into themes of love, identity, and self-discovery. This has quickly resonated with her growing audience, who appreciate her honesty and vulnerability. Furthermore, her soulful vocals, paired with hypnotic beats create an immersive experience that draws listeners into her world.

Read More: Ebhoni Delivers Hypnotic Sounds & Smooth Vocals On "Rep It"

New Developments

One of the most significant acknowledgments of SadBoi's talent came from none other than Drake. His co-signing of SadBoi has served as a stamp of approval, catapulting her into the spotlight and garnering attention from a broader audience. This recognition also speaks volumes about SadBoi's potential, and the impact she's set to make in the industry. As she continues to carve her path in both music, one thing remains certain: her journey is far from over. With her unwavering passion, talent, and dedication, SadBoi is already inspiring others to embrace their true selves and pursue their dreams relentlessly. Pulling in audiences with her soul-stirring music, her star is undoubtedly on the rise, illuminating the way for future success.

[via]