Kanye West's relationship with Adidas and Gap seemed mutually beneficial but in recent weeks, Ye's exposed several issues he's faced with both companies. It led to the artist announcing his departure from both Adidas and Gap, who he had long-term deals with to produce sneakers and clothes.

Ye is adamant about taking his companies to new heights on his own, though he's facing new setbacks on his journey. This morning, the rapper took to Instagram where he shared a letter titled, "Summary Of Restrictions on Yeezy Standalone Activities Under Licensing and Endorsement Agreement with Adidas and Strategic Agreement with Gap."





"Neither Yeezy nor Ye may use, wear, sponsor, promote, market, advertise, endorse, design, manufacture, license, sell or provide consulting services with respect to any of the following products under the Yeezy Trademarks or Ye's likeness or any other identifiable attribute, feature or indica of Ye (e.g, Donda, Pablo or Jesus Walks)," it reads, listing off practically everything under the Yeezy brand including footwear, apparel and accessories that "uses designs that copy or resemble any designs used for Yeezy by adidas or Yeezy Gap products."

"Welp, I guess the war's not over," he captioned the post.

In subsequent posts, Kanye shared a list of the Gap board of directors, who he suggested may have blackballed him in the fashion world.



Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

"Magically No production companies have been willing to produce my YZYSZN9 fashion show in Paris on October 3rd," he wrote. "Funny that Bob Martin called me and said we are amicably ending our deal But I can’t do a fashion show but they can keep selling my product hmmmmm."

It seems like it might be a long battle for Kanye.







