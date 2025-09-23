Charleston White Explains Why He Believes D4vd Is Innocent In Celeste Rivas' Death

BY Cole Blake 1033 Views
2024 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: Singer-songwriter d4vd performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
Police are still investigating after they discovered a dismembered body in a car registered to D4vd, earlier this month.

Charleston White argued in support of D4vd's innocence during an interview caught by Say Cheese! that's circulating on social media. The move comes as authorities continue to investigate a dismembered body that they discovered in the singer's Tesla, earlier this month. White says that if D4vd were involved, police would have already made an arrest.

"He didn't do it," White proclaimed. "When they gonna let a n***a stay out this long when they got a little bit of evidence. They arrest n****s with way less evidence. They'll put him in jail just to put a hold on him. If they find a dead body in me and your car, and this is our car, do you think they'll let me and you stay out longer than-- Think about this, if they got all this information on him dating a minor, an underage kid and she look like a white girl, mixed girl, what n***a they let stay free like this?"

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the comments. "Charleston white just says whatever is gonna create more outrage honestly solid ragebaiter for a crosseyed doofus," one user wrote. Another added: "Charleston White defending someone is the quickest way to make people believe the exact opposite." One more noted: "If you actually watch he has a good point but its more likely they just want to build a good case because hes a superstar and its a big case."

Read More: Charleston White Trolls Miami Residents Over Charlie Kirk's Murder

D4vd Investigation

As for the investigation, D4vd was performing on his Withered tour in promotion of his debut studio album when authorities discovered the body. He has since canceled his remaining concerts and is cooperating with the police.

Authorities have identified the victim as a 15-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas. Fans on social media recently resurfaced a leaked song from D4vd dating back to 2023, titled "Celeste_Demo unfin." On the track, he mentions the name Celeste in multiple lines. TMZ has also noted that both D4vd and Rivas have the letters "Shhh…" tattooed on their fingers.

Read More: Charleston White Mocks Charlie Kirk's Death And Family After HBCU Incident

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
