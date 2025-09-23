Charleston White argued in support of D4vd's innocence during an interview caught by Say Cheese! that's circulating on social media. The move comes as authorities continue to investigate a dismembered body that they discovered in the singer's Tesla, earlier this month. White says that if D4vd were involved, police would have already made an arrest.

"He didn't do it," White proclaimed. "When they gonna let a n***a stay out this long when they got a little bit of evidence. They arrest n****s with way less evidence. They'll put him in jail just to put a hold on him. If they find a dead body in me and your car, and this is our car, do you think they'll let me and you stay out longer than-- Think about this, if they got all this information on him dating a minor, an underage kid and she look like a white girl, mixed girl, what n***a they let stay free like this?"

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the comments. "Charleston white just says whatever is gonna create more outrage honestly solid ragebaiter for a crosseyed doofus," one user wrote. Another added: "Charleston White defending someone is the quickest way to make people believe the exact opposite." One more noted: "If you actually watch he has a good point but its more likely they just want to build a good case because hes a superstar and its a big case."

D4vd Investigation

As for the investigation, D4vd was performing on his Withered tour in promotion of his debut studio album when authorities discovered the body. He has since canceled his remaining concerts and is cooperating with the police.