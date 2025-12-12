Nashville Police Hunt Final Suspect In Chris King’s Murder As Case Moves Toward Justice

Nearly two years after the tragic killing of Los Angeles rapper Chris King, Nashville authorities say they are closing in on the final suspect connected to his death. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced that 32-year-old Trayvon Palmer is now the last remaining individual wanted in the April 2024 robbery-turned-homicide that took the life of the rising artist.

Investigators believe Palmer fled Tennessee shortly after the shooting and is currently hiding somewhere in the Los Angeles area. He faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery, and weapons offenses. All stemming from the deadly encounter outside a Midtown Nashville recording studio. Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward as the search intensifies.

Two other men accused in the killing are already in custody. Twenty-year-old Amir Carroll was arrested in Nashville back in February. 20-year-old Adrian Cameron Jr. was located and apprehended in Los Angeles in May after a year-long manhunt. Both remain jailed and are awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges.

Police Moving Closer Towards Justice For Chris King

The fatal shooting occurred on April 20, 2024, around 2:30 A.M. King, who had been recording music in the area, pulled into an alley with friends when three men reportedly approached and attempted to rob them. According to police, shots were fired during the confrontation, striking King and one of his friends. King died at the scene, while his friend survived the injuries.

Chris King’s death impacted the hip-hop community and his collaborators. Though still early in his career, the L.A. rapper had already built strong industry ties, previously living with pop star Justin Bieber and collaborating with artists like Trippie Redd. Many peers publicly mourned his loss, remembering him as a loyal friend and creative force with momentum steadily building.