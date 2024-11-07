GZA & Method Man Gave Us A Classic "Shadowboxin'" Class Almost 30 Years Ago: Stream

This is still one of the best highlights on "Liquid Swords."

29 years ago today – on November 7, 1995 – GZA dropped one of the best ever Wu-Tang Clan solo albums with Liquid Swords. Of course, there are a lot of highlights to name, whether that's the "4th Chamber" posse cut with Ghostface Killah, RZA, and Killah Priest or the vivid "Cold World." However, to celebrate the classic LP's anniversary, we decided to highlight "Shadowboxin'" featuring Method Man, an essential Wu cut with a relatively unique sonic identity compared to their usual fare.

Thanks to RZA's excellent flip of eerie tones, slick guitar licks, and simple drums on "Shadowboxin'," this is one of the most hauntingly gentle, icy, and hypnotic songs not just on Liquid Swords, but also in GZA, Method Man, and the wider Wu-Tang Clan's catalog. The Genius' emphatic and raw middle verse pairs perfectly with "The Workload" MC's more menacing and cold feature verses. It's also very interesting to see just how well this beat fits into today's hip-hop context, especially given the clash of more light melodic elements with the Wu grit that so many continue to try to emulate.

For these reasons and many more, it's easy to see why Liquid Swords has endured in the hip-hop canon in the strong and gradually more reverent fashion that it has. If you're looking to revisit this classic, then we'd recommend you spin GZA and Method Man's "Shadowboxin'" if you aren't playing the whole thing front to back. Find it on your preferred streaming service or check the music video out on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars and the comments section for you to join in the festivities. For more throwback gems from the rap world, come back to HNHH.

GZA's "Shadowboxin'" With Method Man: Stream & Watch The Music Video