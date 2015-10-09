liquid swords
- Pop CultureGZA Teams With Louis Vuitton For "Liquid Swords (Amen Break Version)" VisualGZA teamed up with Louis Vuitton for a new visual titled “Liquid Swords (Amen Break Version)."By Cole Blake
- MusicMarvel Reimagines Hip-Hop Classic Albums: 50 Cent Becomes Iron ManMarvel reveals their latest batch of collector's edition vinyl. By Mitch Findlay
- LifeSupreme x GZA "Liquid Swords" Collab In The WorksSupreme drops teaser video for upcoming "Liquid Swords" collab.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicGZA Tells The Story Behind "Liquid Swords" Alongside An Eight-Piece BandGZA brings it to another level for his "Tiny Desk" performance. By Matthew Parizot
- Original Content10 Single-Producer Albums You Need To RevisitAlbums that keep it low-key with just one producer and one rapper.By Vince Rick
- NewsGZA To Perform "Liquid Swords" In Its Entirety For New York And Chicago AudiencesGZA will be performing "Liquid" swords for two dates in Chicago and an additional date in New York.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: GZA's "Liquid Swords"GZA's Seminal debut "Liquid Swords" turns 20 today.By Chris Tart
- NewsReleased 20 Years Ago, GZA's "Liquid Swords" Finally Goes Platinum"Liquid Swords" just became the first Wu-Tang album in 11 years to go platinum.By Danny Schwartz