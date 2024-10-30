Skyzoo & Method Man's Pens Are On Needlepoint On "The Workload"

One of the more underappreciated writers from the East Coast is back with a fiery vengeance and he's not alone. We are talking about Brookyn, New York rapper Skyzoo and Method Man and they are here to show everyone again how clever their pen games are. "The Workload" is their first-ever collaboration and we are so thankful they decided to combine their talents. Hopefully, it continues because this is an excellent start to what could be a beautiful work relationship in the future. Their wealth of experience shows as Skyzoo and Meth rip off impressive one liners and double entendres left and right.
Some of the Wu-Tang Clan member's are below, but here are some from Skyzoo just to give you an extra taste. "I can pen your doom or I can lead you where the plaques are / Catch me fully loaded rolling I click it and clear the fog / You listen to the quotes my Essentials is Fear of God." Overall, it's a thrilling track from start to finish from a lyrical perspective alone. However, we would be remiss to not mention the work done by Cartune Beatz. It's dark, ominous, and intimidating just like Skyzoo and Method Man are on the track. On November 29, the former will be dropping Keep Me Company, and we are thrilled this will most likely be on it.
"The Workload" - Skyzoo & Method Man
Quotable Lyrics:
Black heart that part I spit they backwash
Try and mark you out for you mark us now that's smart
Our dogs go to heaven like DMX, I'm that dark
Paper on the table with guns drawn now that's art
My profile says I'm a pro with the pronouns
It's protocol to give 'em the pros and cons I'm profound