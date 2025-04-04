Diddy's Former "Making The Band" Member Dylan Dilinjah Reportedly Arrested For Assault

Dylan of Da Band during Da Band on Location for Tonight Music Video Shoot at Streets Of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, New York, United States on December 3, 2003. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Reggae and dancehall musician Dylan Dilinjah was spoofed by Chappelle's Show for his Diddy and Wyclef Jean clashes on "Making The Band."

Even though Diddy continues to face massive updates in his legal scandal, he is not the only Bad Boy artist in trouble with the law these days, although we can't compare that firestorm to a situation like this. Authorities reportedly arrested his former Da Band member from the second iteration of his MTV Making The Band reality TV show, Dylan Dilinjah – birth name Dylan John. According to TMZ Hip Hop, who reportedly obtained the arrest warrant, the Apex Police Department booked him for an alleged altercation with another man named Paul Joseph Galullo on Thursday (April 3) in Wake County, North Carolina.

Per the police report, Dylan Dilinjah – Diddy's opponent on Making The Band – purposely slapped Galullo at least twice in the face with an open hand. Law enforcement officials reportedly responded on the scene and arrested Dilinjah, charging him with a simple misdemeanor offense of assault. He reportedly posted a $500 bond and left prison the same day, with his next court date taking place on July 1 if everything goes according to schedule. We will see if he addresses this publicly in any significant way.

Who Is Dylan Dilinjah?

For those unaware, Dylan Dilinjah is a reggae and dancehall artist from Brooklyn who was one of many artists on Diddy's second iteration of Making The Band on MTV. He gained notoriety for his artistic clashes with Sean Combs and with Wyclef Jean, which led to his jest-heavy immortalization in pop culture. Chappelle's Show's skit about Making The Band landed one of its funniest moments in its portrayal of Dilinjah. But this apparently had a much more adverse effect than expected.

"Any time I send my music to DJs, they say, 'Oh, that's the n***a that Dave Chappelle made fun of. Nah, I'm good on that,'" Dylan Dilinjah remarked of the Chappelle's Show skit last year. "Not only that, but now, every promoter says, 'Nah, we're not booking him.' So now I have a newborn, and the fridge is empty in 2005, and no one is calling me. Everyone is laughing. I'm legend now! But [back then] I'm f***ed up for what you just did. And you're not answering the phone. At that time, no one picking up they phone. Not one label. And at that time, you had to sign to a record label, and I called all of them direct. And they said, 'I can't help you.' That joke gone, boy, that joke took over. That joke burned [my career]."

