Music
Cardi B Proves She Wrote Diss Lyrics To JT Herself After Joe Budden’s Ghostwriter Claim
Cardi B’s sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, achieved platinum certification by the RIAA on its release day.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
September 20, 2025
