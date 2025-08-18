Ann Marie Shuts Down HIV Rumors With A Firm Rebuke On Instagram

BY Cole Blake 346 Views
R&amp;B Only Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 28: Singer Ann Marie performs onstage during the R&amp;B Only Fest at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on May 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The drama stems from a resurfaced video of police officers speaking with Ann Marie about a dispute back in 2020.

Ann Marie has addressed the rumors circulating on social media about her allegedly having HIV. Taking to her Instagram Story, last week, the Chicago singer wrote, as caught by VladTV: “Now Be Fr Y’all lame asf!!! Find Y’all somebody else to play with.”

The rumors stem from a body-cam video of police responding to a dispute at her brother's residence in 2020. The clip, which recently resurfaced online, shows an officer try to get to the bottom of why she and her brother were allegedly fighting. "He was like, 'you dirty, stood in the dark, so you got HIV,'" one officer can be heard saying while describing the fight. "And he's like, 'I don't care. I'm the one that's providing for y'all.'"

In the comments section of Ann Marie's latest post on Instagram, fans have been sharing supportive messages. "Baby we dgaf if it’s true or not it’s your life you have to live it and we love u either way !!!!!!! Keep coming with them HITS PHAT PHAT !!!!! Eff what they talkin bout!!!!!" one user wrote. Another added: "Why are y’all in her comments harassing her about her personal health? She doesn’t owe anyone an explanation. Shit like this can hurt a person emotionally, mentally, and physically. Show some respect!!"

Ann Marie Legal Trouble

The same year as the video in question, Ann Marie was charged with possession of a gun and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charge stemmed from a shooting at a hotel with friend and alleged boyfriend, Jonathon Wright. Ann Marie allegedly claimed to an officer that a "gun fell off the table in the hotel room where the shooting happened,'" according to police records obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution at the time. Wright survived and Ann Marie ended up serving a year in prison.

As for her music career, Ann Marie is best known for her 2019 single, "Secret." She's released a number of mixtapes over the years as well. They include three projects in her Tripolar series as well as Unfuckwitable in 2017.

