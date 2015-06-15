hiv
- RelationshipsCharlie Sheen & Ex-Girlfriend Settle 2017 HIV Lawsuit For $120KThe plaintiff is known only as Jane Doe and claims to have been knowingly exposed by Sheen in 2015.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMagic Johnson Denies Fake Report About Donating BloodThe NBA icon became the subject of ridicule after a satire account circulated a fake report.By Erika Marie
- TVMagic Johnson Reveals Dr. Fauci Helped Him After Being Diagnosed With HIVThe basketball legend thanked Dr. Fauci and Dr. Ho for teaching him how to change his lifestyle and "be comfortable with my new status."By Erika Marie
- SportsMagic Johnson Reflects On How He Felt After HIV DiagnosisMagic Johnson spoke to Gayle King about the 30-year anniversary of his diagnosis.By Alexander Cole
- BasketballPolitician Cites Magic Johnson's HIV Diagnosis While Advocating For Kyrie IrvingKyrie Irving and Magic Johnson have been trending due to an outlandish tweet from a Florida politician.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDaBaby Meets With 9 HIV Awareness Organizations After Rolling Loud CommentsDaBaby reportedly met with several HIV awareness organizations to apologize for his insensitive comments at Rolling loud. By Aron A.
- AnticsDaBaby Earns Backlash After Spewing Homophobic Hate At Rolling LoudDaBaby went on an unprompted homophobic rant at Rolling Loud and now he's facing backlash.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBilly Porter Reveals HIV Status: "I'm Doing This For Me"The award-winning "Pose" star told next to no one about his health status in fear of being dismissed, judged, and ridiculed.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureElton John Starts $1 Million COVID-19 Emergency Fund For People With HIVElton John donated $1 million to help those battling HIV during the COVID-19 outbreak.By Cole Blake
- MusicEazy-E Celebrated By Son On 25th Anniversary Of His DeathIt was 25 years ago today that the world lost rap icon Eazy-E, and his friends, fans, and family are celebrating his life on the somber anniversary.By Erika Marie
- GramSummer Walker Gets Heat Over Reported HIV Insult On InstagramSummer Walker recently had an item stolen on a flight so she insulted the unknown thief by mentioning HIV.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCalifornia Passes Bill That Will Make HIV Prevention Drugs Available Without PrescriptionCalifornia with the health moves. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSteve-O Recounts Snorting Coke Mixed With HIV-Positive BloodSteve-O got very lucky.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyHIV & Syphilis Outbreak In Milwaukee Deemed Largest STI Cluster In US History125 people have been diagnosed so far. By David Saric
- NewsOG Maco Denies HIV/AIDS Rumors“Despite the vicious rumors, I am in fine health and have no degenerative or deadly diseases."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMykki Blanco Has Been Living With HIV Since 2011Mykki Blanco reveals he has been HIV positive since the beginning of his career.By Trevor Smith